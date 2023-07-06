With her Renaissance World Tour set to make its way to North America beginning this weekend, Beyoncé announced the cancellation of one show, and the postponement of two others. The cancelled show, at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, was scheduled for August 3. Shows in Seattle and Kansas City were also pushed back, with all citing “production logistics and scheduling issues” as the reason.

Fans, however, are openly questioning whether or not poor sales are the real reason for the shows being moved around. More on that in a bit…

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD Tour will not be taking place,” reads the announcement of the cancellation posted to Acrisure Stadium’s social media channels (screenshot below). “Refunds will automatically be issued at the point of purchase. If you have any questions regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase.”

Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey posted a statement to social media expressing that he was “deeply disappointed” in the news of the cancellation, and that the city is working with tour promoter (Live Nation) to determine why it was cancelled and what can be done to secure a new show in the city.

Fans were quick to vent their frustrations about the cancelled show on social media as well.

As far as the “why” for the show being cancelled, there are quite a few people speculating on that as well. The Renaissance World Tour, just like Bruce Springsteen’s tour before it and Drake’s, or The Weeknd’s before that, saw major complaints when tickets went on sale over the pricing strategy. Screenshots at the time of the sale, which went live in early February for North American Beyoncé shows, revealed VIP seats priced as high as $5,000 in some markets, with even the worst seats in stadiums being listed for well over $100 each and premium seats far higher.

It wasn’t long before the ticket pricing strategy seemed to backfire, as huge chunks of the stadium seatmaps appeared to be available well after the initial sales dates. And this is before even taking into account the standard practice of holding back big percentages of the venue’s available seats for sale down the road in order to prop up prices via the implied scarcity.

Shortly after Wednesday’s announcement of the Pittsburgh cancellation and other postponements, screenshots of the seat maps reportedly taken recently showed the same story – and included showing large sections of tickets available for as low as $50 each – far below the initial asking price for the same locations:

Other reports have indicated that the stadium in Pittsburgh did not have the ability to house the stage setup for the Renaissance World Tour, but it is difficult to fathom that would not have been identified by Live Nation or the singer’s team ages ago, rather than a month to show date.

Regardless, Beyoncé is set to launch her North American run of shows this weekend in Toronto, taking the stage Saturday and Sunday at Rogers Centre. There appear to be fairly substantial numbers of available tickets for those shows as well, though none are in the “affordable” areas of the stadium, but rather the lower level seats that are seeing an asking price of over $500 CAD after fees. Even resale tickets on Ticketmaster are going for a minimum of $200 before fees, which raises the question of whether or not there is a price floor on, similar to Bruce Springsteen’s show in Tulsa that tanked. On resale marketplaces, the “get-in” price is far lower, with 500-level seats available at Ticket Club for under $200.

The full run of dates, including the rescheduled ones, is below, as are links to ticket resale marketplaces.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Dates

North America Dates

July 8 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 9 – Toronto, CA | Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY | Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN | Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 23 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife Stadium

August 1 – Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA | Heinz Field (CANCELLED)

August 5 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field

August 6 – Washington, DC | Fedex Field

August 9 – Charlotte, NC | Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 12 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 – St. Louis, MI | Dome at America’s Center

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 30 – San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

September 11 – Vancouver, CA | BC Place

September 14 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field (Originally scheduled for September 13)

September 21 – Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

September 23 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 24 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

October 1 – Kansas City, KS | Arrowhead Stadium (Originally scheduled for September 18)

