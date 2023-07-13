Boygenius, the illustrious trio comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, has announced a North American tour to support their new album “The Record.” The tour, set to kick off in June and extend through August, supplements their already established dates.

the fall tour, including @TheGarden and Halloween at the @HollywoodBowl. fan presale starts Wed, July 12 at 10am local with code: coolaboutithttps://t.co/HTvB9DHrxw pic.twitter.com/GNXTPaES5R — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) July 11, 2023

This announcement follows nearly five years after the group’s debut EP and comes as they gear up for the release of their first full-length album on March 31. Fans have already been treated to a taste of the upcoming LP with singles including “$20,” “True Blue,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “Not Strong Enough.”

The tour promises to be an exciting series of performances, with guest appearances from artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Bartees Strange, Claud, Broken Social Scene, and Illuminati Hotties. These performances come on the heels of the group’s scheduled stops at Coachella and another one-off performance in California this April.

The tour will open on Thursday, September 7, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Other key dates include performances at TD Garden in Boston, MA on Monday, September 11; the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, September 16; and Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Thursday, October 5. The tour will wrap up on Friday, November 17 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

Ticket prices vary by venue, but fans can expect them to range from $40 for general admission seats to $100+ for VIP packages at face value levels. Obviously “dynamic” prices could be substantially higher, while resale prices could range higher or lower depending on demand.

This tour is an opportunity for fans to see Boygenius perform tracks from their new album live and join them in celebrating the next step in their musical journey. With a star-studded line-up of guests and a collection of powerful new songs, this tour is a must-see for any fan of the trio’s unique, emotive brand of indie rock.

Tour Dates

BOYGENIUS 2023 TOUR DATES

JUL 28, 2023—Vancouver, BC | PNE Amphitheatre

JUL 29, 2023—George, WA | The Gorge Amphitheatre

JUL 30, 2023—Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

AUG 1, 2023—Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater

AUG 2, 2023—Boise, ID | Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field

AUG 3, 2023—Salt Lake City, UT | Library Square

AUG 5, 2023—Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

AUG 11, 2023—Oslo, NO | Øya Festival

AUG 12, 2023—Gothenburg, SE | Way Out West

AUG 13, 2023—Copenhagen, DK | KB Hallen

AUG 15, 2023—Berlin, DE | Verti Music Hall

AUG 16, 2023—Cologne, DE | Palladium

AUG 18, 2023—Hasselt, BE | Pukkelpop Festival

AUG 19, 2023—Biddinghuizen, NL | Lowlands Festival

AUG 20, 2023—London, UK | Gunnersbury Park

AUG 22, 2023—Halifax, UK | The Piece Hall

AUG 23, 2023—Halifax, UK | The Piece Hall

AUG 24, 2023—Kingston Upon Thames, UK | Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston

AUG 25, 2023—Saint-Cloud, FR | Rock en Seine

AUG 27, 2023—Edinburgh, UK | Connect Festival

AUG 28, 2023—Dublin, IE | Royal Hospital Kilmainham

SEP 25, 2023—Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

SEP 28, 2023—New Haven, CT | Westville Music Bowl

SEP 30, 2023—Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

OCT 1, 2023—Columbia, MD | All Things Go Festival

OCT 2, 2023—New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

OCT 31, 2023—Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Last Updated on July 13, 2023