Wake Forest Athletics has signed on with TFL, brokering a deal that makes the ticket distribution service based on Kansas its official secondary ticketing partner. In the partnership, TFL will help Wake Forest manage ticket inventory across all ticketed sports, assist in generating customer leads and provide real-time pricing and analytic insights.

“We’re proud to be partnering with a school that has a rich history of success in athletics, demonstrated recently by the baseball team’s run at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha,” said Clay Discher, Chief Revenue Officer at TFL. “We’re excited to continue working with Wake Forest on enhancing its ticketing strategy as it enters its next phase of growth.”

“When looking for a ticketing partner, we wanted to work with a team that would collaborate and evolve with us,” said Brendan Jones, Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer at Wake Forest. “TFL’s pricing abilities and strategic guidance set it apart from other secondary market options, and we’re thrilled to be able to leverage its industry expertise as we continue to provide Wake Forest fans with a first class gameday experience.”

TFL is the new branding for companies that until recently operated as Ticket Solutions and Tickets For Less before they were combined to the single entity. It handles event ticket distribution and develops technology and partnerships in the ticket resale space on behalf of its clients. It says it powers websites for more than 300 companies through its technology solutions, partners with professional sports teams, college athletic departments, artists and other rightsholders and offers the same www.ticketsforless.com resale platform for customers to buy and sell tickets to their favorite live events.

Wake Forest has fielded a historically successful men’s basketball program, and captured the ACC football crown in 2006. It is also a consistent NCAA title contender in sports like men’s soccer and women’s field hockey as well as baseball.

Last Updated on July 13, 2023