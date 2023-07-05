Looking to see Fall Out Boy in as they ignite the stage on their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” North American run? The group is currently on the road and fans of theirs have some good news – tickets are available on resale sites for less than they are from the box office – so make sure you’re shopping smart before you head to the show!

For tonight’s show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View California, MEGASeats has Fall Out Boy tickets for around 1/3 the price you’d have to pay at the box office – $17 all-in, vs. a minimum of $49.50 face value. Get ready to be swept away by their explosive energy, infectious melodies, and captivating performances, with the added bonus of not having to break the bank to get there. From Patrick Stump’s powerhouse vocals to Pete Wentz’s electrifying basslines, their shows are an exhilarating rollercoaster ride.

Tickets to sit in the lawn areas at Shoreline Amphitheatre are available for under $20. And hold on tight because we even have 200-level seats at MEGASeats! Yes, you read that right. You can experience the electrifying atmosphere of the lower level without paying more than a general admission ticket tucked away in the upper corner. Don’t miss out on these unbeatable prices – grab your spot now!

Prepare to rock out on the So Much For (Tour) Dust Tour with incredible deals available at MEGASeats! We’ve got your ticket hook-up for Fall Out Boy’s mind-blowing shows on July 7 (Salt Lake City, UT), July 9 (Englewood, CO), July 11 (Rogers, AR), July 13 (Somerset, WI), July 15 (Cincinnati, OH), July 16 (Noblesville, IN), July 18 (Cuyahoga Falls, OH), July 19 (Bristow, VA), July 21 (Charlotte, NC), July 22 (Virginia Beach, VA), July 24 (West Palm Beach, FL), July 25 (Tampa, FL) and more – all below face value!

But wait, there’s more! Fall Out Boy is hitting up a series of sensational cities. Atlanta, GA (July 26), Clarkson, MI (July 29), Toronto, CA (July 30), Forest Hills, NY (Aug 1), and Boston, MA (Aug 2) are just a taste of what’s in store. The North American adventure continues until the grand finale on August 6 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

Now here’s the exciting part: You’ll find unbeatable deals on our app or website for every show! Just enter the artist’s name in the search box and let the magic unfold. And the best part? No hidden fees! What you see is what you get, so you can score your tickets hassle-free.

And we haven’t even mentioned the cherry on top yet! Brace yourself for the hottest deals that will make your heart race with excitement. Prepare to unleash your inner rockstar and get ready to rock out with Fall Out Boy. Don’t let these sizzling offers slip through your fingers; they’re simply too good to miss out on!

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply seeking an unforgettable live experience, join us on this epic journey of phenomenal deals and exhilarating concerts. Download our app or visit our website today, and let the adventure begin!

Ticket Links

Fall Out Boy tickets at MEGAseats

Fall Out Boy Tour Dates 2023

July 5 – Mountain View, CA |Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

July 9 – Englewood, CO | Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

July 11 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

July 13 – Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheatre

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

July 16 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

July 19 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 – Tampa, FL | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds

July 26 – Atlanta, GA | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 – Clarkson, MI | Pni Knob Music Theatre

July 30 – Toronto, CA | Budweiser Stage

August 1 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

August 2 – Boston, MA | Fenway Park

August 4 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheatre

August 5 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage

Additional Concerts

July 18 – Your Home, NY | Virtual Experiences Zone

September 22 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

September 23 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Last Updated on July 5, 2023