Comedian, author, producer, and director, Jerry Seinfeld is set to make a triumphant return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2024, delighting fans with six all-new performances. With a storied history of sold-out shows on the iconic stage since 2003, Seinfeld has rightfully earned the title of the longest-running superstar headliner in the history of the legendary resort.

While fans prepare for the upcoming shows, there are still limited tickets available for Seinfeld’s final performances in 2023, scheduled for Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. These remaining tickets are likely to be in high demand as fans flock to witness the comedic genius in action before his brief hiatus.

Caesars Entertainment has announced that tickets for the 2024 performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. PT. However, Caesars Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will enjoy early access to a presale starting from Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. PT, through Thursday, July 27, at 10 p.m. PT.

All performances are at 8 p.m., ensuring an enjoyable and unforgettable evening for attendees. Jerry Seinfeld’s return to The Colosseum promises to be a standout event in the entertainment calendar of 2024, attracting fans from across the globe to witness the comedic prowess of a living legend.

Jerry Seinfeld’s 2024 Colosseum shows:

Friday, April 12

Saturday, April 13

Friday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 10

Friday, Sept. 6

Saturday, Sept. 7

