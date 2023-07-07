K-Pop boy band ENHYPEN have announced plans for the FATE World Tour, including stops in both Asia and the United States. The group will perform dates beginning this summer with its U.S. shows planned for October and tickets on sale next week.

The K-pop boy group — which consists of members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki, is putting tickets on sale for its tour dates this month. Members of its ENGENE supporters group will have first access to presale tickets, with registration open now through Tuesday, July 11. General tickets sales will take place on Wednesday, July 19.

Following dates in Korea (July 29-30) and Japan (September 2-3 and 13-14), ENHYPEN head to the United States starting with an Oct. 6 stop at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The group will also play shows in Glendale, Ariz.; Houston; Dallas; and Newark, N.J., before concluding the U.S. leg on Oct. 22 at Chicago’s United Center.

ENHYPEN (엔하이픈) began as the final 7 members of the survival show I-LAND under BE:LIFT Lab, a joint label created by HYBE and CJ E&M Entertainment (previously known as BigHit Entertainment). The group came together in the fall of 2020, releasing the mini-album BORDER: DAY ONE on November 30th of that year.

Full tour schedule and ticket sales links are included below:

July 29-30 – Seoul, Korea – KSPO Dome

Sept. 2-3 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sept. 13-14 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles – Dignity Health Sports Park

Oct. 10 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 13 – Houston – Toyota Center

Oct. 14 – Dallas – American Airlines Center

Oct. 18-19 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Oct. 22 – Chicago – United Center

