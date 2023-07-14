ONE Musicfest, which touts itself as the premier urban music festival of the fall season, announced its lineup for 2023, anchored by Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion. The two-day festival will be held at the historic Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration.

This is not a drill! 🚨 #OMF2023 featuring Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, 50 Years of Hip Hop and an once in a lifetime lineup are coming on Oct 28+29th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8I3EfwT7t — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) July 12, 2023

Renowned for attracting a diverse array of legendary and contemporary artists, ONE Musicfest is bringing other performers that include Bryson Tiller, Kodak Black, Tems, Key Glock, Coi Leray, and many others. Additionally, to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, ONE Musicfest has curated a special Hip Hop 50 stage featuring legends such as Nelly DJ Drama, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Trina, and more.

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans,” expressed J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder.

Tickets for ONE Musicfest are now available and can be purchased on the festival’s website or resale platforms. General admission tickets start at $169.00 plus fees, and premium Titanium packages are priced at $5500.00.

Ticket Links

ONE MusicFest tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off for TicketNews readers

ONE MusicFest tickets at ScoreBig

ONE MusicFest tickets at SeatGeek

ONE MusicFest tickets at StubHub

ONE MusicFest tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

ONE MusicFest tickets at Vivid Seats

ONE MusicFest Performers (Alphabetical)

Ben Reilly

Big Daddy Kane

Black Sheep

Boosie

Brand Nubian

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Chief Keef

Coco Jones

Coi Leray

Danielle Poder

DJ Drama

DJ Jelly

DJ Quik

DJ Toomp

Durand Bernarr

Ed Lover

El Debarge

Fabolous

Goodie Mob

Greg Street

Jadakiss

Janet Jackson

Jozzy

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Kid Capri

Killer Mike

Kodak Black

KRS-One

Lady of Rage

Libianca

Megan Thee Stallion

Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz

Mr. Collipark

Nelly

Nice & Smooth

Project Pat

Smino

S.U.R.F.

T-Pain

Tems

The Dream

Tink

Too $hort

Trina

Uncle Luke

Waka Flocka

Yo-Yo

8Ball & MJG

Last Updated on July 14, 2023