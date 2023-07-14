ONE Musicfest, which touts itself as the premier urban music festival of the fall season, announced its lineup for 2023, anchored by Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion. The two-day festival will be held at the historic Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration.
Renowned for attracting a diverse array of legendary and contemporary artists, ONE Musicfest is bringing other performers that include Bryson Tiller, Kodak Black, Tems, Key Glock, Coi Leray, and many others. Additionally, to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, ONE Musicfest has curated a special Hip Hop 50 stage featuring legends such as Nelly DJ Drama, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Trina, and more.
“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans,” expressed J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder.
Tickets for ONE Musicfest are now available and can be purchased on the festival’s website or resale platforms. General admission tickets start at $169.00 plus fees, and premium Titanium packages are priced at $5500.00.
