Farm Aid is heading to Indiana in September, and tickets are on sale this week for the annual event celebrating the importance of agricultural work in the U.S. The festival, set for Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana on September 23, will feature performances including festival founders Willie Nelson and Neil Young, as well as Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), Margo Price, John Mellencamp, and others.

From the first @FarmAid to now… #FarmAid2023 just announced! This year, we’ll be in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 23. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Get more details & the full lineup here: https://t.co/1V4jhWijO7

📷: State Journal-Register // FarmAid 1985 pic.twitter.com/jUeGD8OZ5F — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) July 11, 2023

Tickets for the event are on sale this week, with presales open already and a general sale scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Tickets were quickly snapped up in the presales, and availability is expected to be tight as well. Prices for the face value passes start at $75 before fees, and more expensive options range to at least $300, possibly more depending on demand.

Farm Aid 2023 promises a full day of music, celebrating family farmers, HOMEGROWN food, and agrarian experiences. In addition to the previously mentioned headliners, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid will take the stage, offering an eclectic lineup for attendees to enjoy.

This will be the third Farm Aid concert held in Indiana, with the second one taking place in Noblesville. The Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis hosted Farm Aid IV in 1990, and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville just weeks after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Farm Aid’s mission is to establish a thriving, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. The festival, hosted annually, aims to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and inspire people to choose food from family farms. Over the past 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the contributing artists, has raised more than $70 million to assist farmers, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, advocate for changes in the dominant system of industrial agriculture, and promote food from family farms.

The full list of announced performers and links to ticket marketplaces is included below:

Ticket Links

Farm Aid tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off for TicketNews readers

Farm Aid tickets at ScoreBig

Farm Aid tickets at SeatGeek

Farm Aid tickets at StubHub

Farm Aid tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

Farm Aid tickets at Vivid Seats

Farm Aid 2023 Lineup

Willie Nelson

Neil Young

John Mellencamp

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

Margo Price

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack

Lukas Nelson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Allison Russell

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

More to Be Announced

Last Updated on July 14, 2023