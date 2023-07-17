Organizers of the Farm Aid event slammed their ticketing vendor, Ticketmaster, after a buggy sales process left fans disappointed over the weekend. The event, which is set for September in Indiana, saw its general sales period on Saturday afternoon, but fans reported numerous issues accessing the system, drawing complaint from the event operators in a post to their official social media channels over the weekend.

“Today’s on-sale for Farm Aid 2023 was a disappointment to many frustrated fans trying to purchase tickets and to Farm Aid who wanted the process to go smoothly,” the post reads. “Based on the excitement around our announcement, we knew there was great demand for tickets. We did not anticipate that the ticketing system would let us down.

We do everything that we can to make sure that Farm Aid extends the best hospitality in every possible way. It pains us that many people who wanted to purchase tickets to hear these extraordinary artists and to support family farmers encountered technical issues in the purchasing process today.

Despite ticketing challenges, many fans were able to get tickets and we are grateful to say that Farm Aid 2023 is sold out. We hope you’ll stay tuned for more ways to experience Farm Aid 2023 at home. We deeply appreciate all who have supported Farm Aid’s work to build a system of agriculture that values family farmers, good food, soil and water, and strong communities.”

Farm Aid 2023 is scheduled to feature performances by board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Willie Nelson, as well as artists including Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Boby Weir & The Wolf Bros., Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Allison Russell, and others. The event promotes and raises funds in support of family farming operations, and has raised more than $60 million since its launch in 1985.

When tickets went on sale Saturday for Farm Aid 2023, it was apparent that things went wrong for many consumers who attempted to purchase tickets. Reports on social media indicated long queues, glitches, and other issues, echoing similar complaints from prominent onsales processes throughout recent years, most notably the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in November.

Well I wanted to go to @FarmAid but thanks the dumpster fire that is @LiveNation & @Ticketmaster, I was unable to select seats multiple times due to this “error”. Then got kicked out back to the 2K plus queue after too many attempts. Waited an over an hour for nothing. 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/abkjIJ94Yc — Kyle Hurd (@kyleahurd) July 15, 2023

@TMFanSupport @Ticketmaster Hey @FarmAid how about having next year’s show at a farm or green space to avoid having to use a monopoly’s facility and ticketing system. Just think about how many farmers you could help with the “service fees” alone. pic.twitter.com/XGO3Ao1Fay — Ryan (@theryangeezy) July 15, 2023

@FarmAid and @Ticketmaster nothing like screwing over 11k fans still waiting to not have their payments processed pic.twitter.com/k7obeOBtWH — SoSimpull (@SoSimpull) July 15, 2023

Man, @Ticketmaster / @LiveNation really shit the bed with this #FarmAid onsale process. Can't even make a platform that can't go a month without having issues, but don't worry their CEO just got a $140 Million deal to stay in place. @Michael_Rapino, great job bud. Earn that $ — Mike (@kolbalicious) July 15, 2023

Hey @Ticketmaster, fuck you. What’s the point of waiting in your ticket queue if your checkout process is broken? For literally everybody I know trying to buy tickets. Thanks for ruining @FarmAid 2023 in favor of 3rd party vendor greed. #FuckTicketMaster — Peripheral Brainslaughter (@Nealsoad) July 15, 2023

So well stated- @Ticketmaster sucks. If only our do nothing Congress would break up this monopoly. But they won’t because BOTH sides are in on the take. — Hoosier Fan 4 Life (@Hoosierfan1971) July 15, 2023

The hubbub was strong enough that Kinder Law PLLC was active on social media, promoting its efforts to sue Live Nation and Ticketmaster in the wake of the Taylor Swift mess, urging consumers to “Join our fight against Ticketmaster – Live Nation’s Cartel” and tagging the social media accounts of the board member/artists and Farm Aid itself.

For now, the event page for the primary box office (Live Nation/Ticketmaster) says that “Tickets are sold out now. Check back soon.” The check back soon bit implies that there are likely still large amounts of tickets left that have not yet been listed, held back for later sale. Consumers can hang tight and hope to score tickets during a future drop of held-back inventory, or they can shop for tickets on resale marketplaces, where lawn seats have a current “get-in” price of about $215 at Ticket Club, or about $258 after fees on StubHub. Other resale links are included below, as well as the full list of Farm Aid performers currently announced.

