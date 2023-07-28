Kylie Minogue has been announced as the opening residency at Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The pop sensation will take the stage at the new venue in an experience that includes a pre-party, headlining performance, and after-party all in one space for those who attend.

VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

The venue’s opening on November 3 will mark Kylie Minogue’s first Vegas Residency, featuring a stellar performance of tracks from her highly anticipated album, “Tension,” alongside her greatest hits such as “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “All The Lovers.”

“I resonate with the pure, authentic fun that Voltaire embodies. My new album, ‘Tension,’ explores the intersection of intimacy and universality, and Voltaire captures that essence perfectly,” shares Kylie Minogue enthusiastically. “This intimate and exciting setting will allow people to get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – it’s an experience I can’t wait to be a part of.”

The creative team has collaborated with top minds in fashion and design to bring the concept to life. The venue boasts couture costumes, conceptualized by a world-class designer who has adorned stars from Beyonce to Mariah Carey, and, of course, Kylie Minogue herself. The heavy couture influence adds an unforgettably glamorous touch to the entire evening.

The ticket sales for Kylie Minogue’s opening show and ongoing residency at Voltaire Belle de Nuit are set to commence on August 9, 2023. Specific dates for shows have not yet been announced.

Ticket Links

Kylie Minogue tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Kylie Minogue tickets at ScoreBig

Kylie Minogue tickets at SeatGeek

Kylie Minogue tickets at StubHub

Kylie Minogue tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Kylie Minogue tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on July 28, 2023