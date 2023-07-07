Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert announced plans for the Pink Tape Tour, announcing a 17-date run across North America spanning October and November of this year.

The tour comes fresh on the heels of the release of Uzi’s album Pink Tape, which dropped on June 30. 2023 has also seen the performer make headline-grabbing appearances at the BET Awards, Grammy Awards, Wrestlemania 39, and the Tonight Show.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour kicks off on Saturday, October 21 in Minneapolis at The Armory, with stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, November 22 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center. Other stops along the way include Detroit’s Fox Theatre, Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy, Austin’s Moody Center, and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Tickets for Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour are on sale almost immediately, open to general availability beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday. The full tour schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are below:

Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL | Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX | Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

