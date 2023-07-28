Skinny Puppy have announced a second round of the “Skinny Puppy: Final Tour featuring special guest Lead Into Gold” that will run from November through to early December. Tickets are on sale now for shows to see the band across North America in the fall, following its first leg of performances this spring.

Skinny Puppy’s final tour…ever. The FINAL TOUR is heading your way with special guest Lead Into Gold 🔥 General onsale begins this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/uqwnDrh8eX ⁠ pic.twitter.com/kOF1cjdj69 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 25, 2023

The 10-city second round starts from House of Blues in Dallas on November 8, with following stops across North America including Pittsburgh, Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up with a two-night event on December 4 and 5 at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre.

“It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary,” said the band in a statement during the first announcement of their final tour.

Considered to be among the founders of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres, Skinny Puppy is known for theatrical, even controversial, live performances which blend performance art with music.

The band has delivered 13 studio albums since their establishment in 1982, and in 2013 they released their last album Weapon, which was inspired by allegations that their music had been used for torture in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

cEvin Key (guitars, drums, bass, synthesizers) and Nivek Ogre (vocals, keyboards) are the only constant members of the group. Mark Walk (keyboards, synthesizers, guitars, bass, drums) joined the band in 2003, three years after the band’s re-union. Former members include Dwayne Goettel (keyboards, synthesizers, guitars, bass; died 1995), Dave Ogilvie (programming, guitars, production), and Bill Leeb (bass synth, backing vocals).

See the tour schedule and ticket links below:

Ticket Links

Skinny Puppy: Final Tour Leg 2 Dates

Wed Nov 08 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues

Sat Nov 11 – Pittsburgh, PA | The Roxian Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues

Sat Nov 18 – Edmonton, AB | Midway Music Hall

Sun Nov 19 – Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre

Fri Nov 24 – Vancouver, BC | The Commodore Ballroom

Tue Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Thu Nov 30 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

Mon Dec 04 – Los Angeles, CA | Belasco

Tue Dec 05 – Los Angeles, CA | Belasco

Last Updated on July 28, 2023