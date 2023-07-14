Slow sales have caused FIFA to make the unusual step of giving away a huge number of tickets for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. The giveaways are for games in Auckland, Haimlton, Wellington, and Dunedin New Zealand, where concerns are high about attendance at games this summer.

The giveaways are being sponsored by the official event partner, Xero, which is offering 5,000 complimentary tickets to games in each of the four cities hosting contests on the island nation. Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinta Ardern is also trying to promote the games on social media to drum up interest.

“My feed is going to be dominated by a lot of football chat these next few weeks – not because I’m an expert, but because I’m so excited that New Zealand is hosting such a massive event…,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“There are still tickets to some games across New Zealand (Auckland, Dunedin, Wellington and Hamilton) so whether you’re an amateur enthusiast or an expert, this is your reminder to jump online and join in!”

According to Reuters, the concerns about the pace of the sales are only for games in New Zealand, whose “Football Ferns” have never won a contest in five World Cup appearances. The co-host Australian side is considered one of the favorites in the event, which has never been hosted on that continent. The United States have won the previous two FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, and are among the favorites once again.

New Zealand is in Group A of the tournament, alongside Norway, Switzerland, and Philippines. Australia is in Group B with Canada, Ireland, and Nigeria. Matches for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kick off on July 20 when the Football Ferns take on Norway, Australia battle Ireland, and Nigeria take on Canada. The United States gets its tournament underway on July 21 against Vietnam.

The full schedule for the tournament’s group stage is included below. The knockout rounds begin on August 5, with semifinals scheduled for August 15 and 16 and the final on August 20.

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs. Norway, 3 a.m. on Fox

Australia vs. Ireland, 6 a.m. on Fox

Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. Fox

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m. on FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. on FS1

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. on Fox

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. on Fox

Monday, July 24

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. on FS1

Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. on FS1

Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. on FS1

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. on FS1

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. on FS1

USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. on Fox

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. on FS1

Friday, July 28

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. on FS1

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on Fox

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. on Fox

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. on Fox

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31

Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. on Fox

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. on Fox

Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal vs. USA, 3 a.m. on Fox

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. on FS1

China vs. England, 7 a.m. on Fox

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. on Fox

South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on Fox

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. on Fox

Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m. on FS1

Last Updated on July 14, 2023