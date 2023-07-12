Comedian Tim Dillon is set to embark on his highly anticipated 2023 American Royalty Tour, as announced by Live Nation. The tour will kick off on September 15th at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will make stops across the United States, including Cincinnati, Omaha, and Detroit, before concluding in Toronto at Meridian Hall on December 9th.

On Wednesday, the comic tweeted that a date at New York’s Carnegie Hall would also be in his plans this fall, as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

A low point for cultural arts in Manhattan. I'll be at Carnegie Hall Nov. 10th. PRESALE available now with code 'NYCF' 🎟⬇️ https://t.co/l2okdFGq9F @nycomedyfest pic.twitter.com/sbUemqLuK2 — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 12, 2023

Tickets for the American Royalty Tour will go on sale in several stages. An artist presale will begin on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 PM local time, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to secure their seats. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, leading up to the general onsale on Friday, July 14 at 12 PM local time.

As Tim Dillon takes to the stage for his 2023 American Royalty Tour, audiences can expect a night filled with laughter, wit, and unforgettable moments. This comedic journey promises to showcase Dillon’s unrivaled talent and provide an escape from the ordinary. With his unique blend of humor and social commentary, Tim Dillon is poised to captivate audiences across the country, solidifying his place among the comedy elite.

Fans eagerly await Dillon’s forthcoming release, “Death By Boomers,” set to hit shelves in Fall 2023. This highly anticipated book promises to offer a delightful and thought-provoking experience as Dillon showcases his unique brand of cultural commentary and satire. The book is expected to further cement his status as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

For fans eager to experience the comedic brilliance of Tim Dillon live, the countdown to the American Royalty Tour has officially begun. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary comedic journey. Secure your tickets and get ready to embark on an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.

Tim Dillon Tour Dates

Fri Sep 15 – Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Thu Sep 21 – Lexington, KY | Lexington Opera House

Fri Sep 22 – Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre

Fri Sep 23 – Davenport, IA | Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort

Thu Sep 28 – Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place

Fri Sep 29 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Sat Sep 30 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Nov 03 – Rochester, NY | Kodak Center

Sat Nov 11 – Munhall, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Fri Dec 08 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Dec 09 – Toronto, ON | Meridian Hal

