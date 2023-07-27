Live Nation Middle East announced that plans for Travis Scott’s UTOPIA Show have been called off, citing “complex production issues.” The event, which was planned for Friday at the Gaza pyramids complex, was protested by organizations within Egypt, though Live Nation did not cite the backlash as part of the reasons for the last-second cancellation.

“We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is canceled,” the message posted on Wednesday reads. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.”

Those who purchased tickets for the event will receive a refund, as stated by Live Nation. Those who may have been in the process of travelling to Egypt in hopes of catching the show are likely stuck with whatever costs they’ve incurred on that front, similar to fans impacted by the last-second postponement of Adele’s Las Vegas residency dates in January of 2022.

Scott informed fans that he still intends to do a show at the Pyramids, but “they just need a bit of time to set lay on lands,” in a tweet.

Egypt at the pyramids will happen

But due to demand and detail logistics

They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 26, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Scott said that he “had 5 more of these type of experiences in other places” planned as part of the release of his new music, and that details would be “soon” for those interested in taking part.

Earlier this week, Scott announced a new movie called Circus Maximus, which hits theaters this week. The film will include new music that will be featured on his upcoming album Utopia, which he tweeted is coming on Friday.

Aside from the unannounced but hinted UTOPIA release events, Scott does not currently have any events scheduled, based on his website – which still displays the Egypt event and links to its ticketing platform.

