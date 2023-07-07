Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and its major tenants – the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and NLL’s Philadelphia Wings – will be ticketed by Ticketmaster in a new deal announced this week. The multi-year exclusive deal launches almost immediately, with single game tickets on sale for the hockey club beginning on July 11.

Wells Fargo Arena had previously been a non-exclusive venue, with much of its ticketing handled by Paciolan, but other specific events handled on a case-by-case basis depending on the promoter. Ticketmaster already handled ticketing for the other primary venue client, the NBA’s 76res. Now any event in the building will be ticketed by the Live Nation Entertaiment-owned ticketing giant as Official Marketplace for the building.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ticketmaster to bring our fans and guests the best ticket management experience unified across the top entertainment and sporting events coming to the New Wells Fargo Center,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue Officer of Comcast Spectacor. “Flyers fans, Wings fans, and all those who enter Wells Fargo Center for one of our 200+ events will now enjoy a one-stop shop and best-in-class technology for their ticketing needs.”

“Philadelphia stands out for its dedicated fans, dynamic teams and special venues, making it a city like no other,” said Marla Ostroff, Ticketmaster Managing Director of North America. “Working collaboratively with our new partner Comcast Spectacor, we’re committed to enhancing the experience for Flyers and Wings fans, as well as Wells Fargo Center visitors, through our innovative technologies and deep understanding of fan preferences and needs.”

It is expected that the deal will bring with it a requirement that all tickets be handled through the mobile-only Ticketmaster app system, which powers enormous data-harvesting capabilities that form the core of many of Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s partnerships. In exchange for this data and the right to sell it to third parties, Wells Fargo Center event attendees will be able to receive personalized recommendations for upcoming concerts and events at the venue.

Existing tickets to upcoming events ticketed through other platforms are not expected to be impacted by this change.

Last Updated on July 7, 2023