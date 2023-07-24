Tickets for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia will be on sale to the general public beginning mid-August, the wrestling organization announced. “Priority” passes are already available through On Location Experiences, which bundles tickets with other experiences, travel, or lodging at huge markups. The event is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights, Saturday April 6 and Sunday, April 7 of 2024.

Wrestling fans hoping to score tickets to Wrestlemania XL can register for a presale opportunity directly at the WWE website. Ticket prices at the various levels of the stadium for the 2024 event have not yet been released. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m., though it is not clear if that is the general sale date, or the presale date with a general sale to follow.

Ticket prices for the On Location Experiences packages start at $750 (plus fees) for the Silver level, which includes an upper level ticket, tailgate “with superstar appearances” and express entry to the stadium, a dedicated lane for merchandise, and a “gift pack.” For $4,000 plus fees, the Gold priority pass gets you a lower level ticket, pre-show hospitality with an appearance by the Undertaker, signed poster, and more. Seats on the floor comes at the Champion pass level, which brings more amenities but costs a fresh $8,500 plus fees per pass.

The headline event on the WWE calendar, Wrestlemania set a two-day attendance record at SoFi Stadium this spring, drawing a reported 161,892 fans.

The @WWE is our new Undisputed Attendance Champion 🏆#WrestleMania sets a new live-attendance record with 161,892 fans over the course of two extraordinary nights at #SoFiStadium! pic.twitter.com/Ratl4my1io — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) April 3, 2023

The 2024 event will actually feature six events over a five day period, with the two-day Wrestlemania event joined by Friday Night Smackdown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and Monday Night Raw all held at the Wells Fargo Center, as well as fan events at the city’s convention center.

Last Updated on July 24, 2023