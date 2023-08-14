Broadway world, meet the latest producer: actress Angelina Jolie.

“The Outsiders,” a play based on the renowned 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton, hit the stage at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier this year, but now, the show will head to Broadway. While the cast and official opening date have not been revealed at this time, the Danya Taymor-directed show will feature a story by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine.

Two teenage gangs — the Greasers and Socials — are at the forefront of the story, which takes place in a rural Oklahoma town in the ’60s. A tragic death among the Socials leads the Greasers into hiding, forcing the gang to see the consequences of their violent actions.

The “Maleficent” star, while best-known for her acting and humanitarian efforts, has also directed a handful of shows, including 2015’s martial drama “By the Sea.”

“I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse,” Jolie said in a statement shared to Yahoo! News. “I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of ‘The Outsiders’ with the world.”

Jolie isn’t the only celeb to take-on a producing project; she follows Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — who helped produce the last season of “Chicken & Biscuit” — as well as pop star Mariah Carey, who will be among the producers of “Some Like It Hot.”

