Barbie fans…”Wanna go for a ride?”
The masterminds behind the 1997 smash-hit “Barbie Girl” are heading out on the aptly-titled ‘Barbie World Tour’ this fall amid the ongoing ‘Barbie’ sensation.
Mattel’s 2023 ‘Barbie’ movie has officially surpassed $1 billion in box office sales internationally, breaking various records. You’ve probably seen promotional materials for the film everywhere — with a whopping $150 million spent on the movie’s marketing campaign, and now, the frenzy will continue.
“AMERICA…You wanna go for a ride?” Aqua, the Danish-Norweigan Europop group, asked on a social media post this week.
The U.S. trek will kick-off in Seattle on November 12, followed by gigs at venues like New Orleans’ Fillmore, the House of Blues in Chicago, and The Depot in Salt Lake City. They’ll wrap-up at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium on December 20.
View this post on Instagram
The chart-topping track “Barbie Girl” certainly helped put Aqua on the map in the late ’90s with their debut Aquarium — and it was even sampled in the ‘Barbie’ film under the new name “Barbie World,” recorded by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. However, the dace-pop group still has more to offer, delivering Aquarius in 2000 and Megalomania in 2011 after over a decade-long break.
Since 2016, the band has been back in action and released the single “Rookie” in 2018 and “I Am What I Am” in 2021.
See Aqua’s full list of tour dates and ticket links below.
Aqua Ticket Links
Aqua Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TicketNews
Aqua Tickets at ScoreBig
Aqua Tickets at SeatGeek
Aqua Tickets at StubHub
Aqua Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Aqua Tickets at Vivid Seats
Aqua ‘Barbie World’ 2023 Tour Dates
November 12 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
November 14 – San Francisco, CA| The Masonic
November 16 – Riverside, CA| Municipal Auditorium
November 19 – San Diego, CA| House of Blues
November 20 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
November 22 – Houston, TX| House of Blues
November 24 – Austin, TX | Emo’s
November 26 – New Orleans, LA | Fillmore
November 27 – Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
November 28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues
December 4 – Silver Spring, MD | Fillmore
December 5 – Philadelphia, PA | Fillmore
December 6 – Boston, MA | House of Blues
December 10 – Detroit, MI | Fillmore
December 12 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues
December 13 – Minneapolis, MN | Fillmore
December 15 – Denver, CO | The Summit
December 17 – Salt Lake City | UT, The Depot
December 19 – Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues
December 20 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
Last Updated on August 28, 2023
Leave a Reply