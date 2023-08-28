Barbie fans…”Wanna go for a ride?”

The masterminds behind the 1997 smash-hit “Barbie Girl” are heading out on the aptly-titled ‘Barbie World Tour’ this fall amid the ongoing ‘Barbie’ sensation.

Mattel’s 2023 ‘Barbie’ movie has officially surpassed $1 billion in box office sales internationally, breaking various records. You’ve probably seen promotional materials for the film everywhere — with a whopping $150 million spent on the movie’s marketing campaign, and now, the frenzy will continue.

“AMERICA…You wanna go for a ride?” Aqua, the Danish-Norweigan Europop group, asked on a social media post this week.

The U.S. trek will kick-off in Seattle on November 12, followed by gigs at venues like New Orleans’ Fillmore, the House of Blues in Chicago, and The Depot in Salt Lake City. They’ll wrap-up at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium on December 20.

The chart-topping track “Barbie Girl” certainly helped put Aqua on the map in the late ’90s with their debut Aquarium — and it was even sampled in the ‘Barbie’ film under the new name “Barbie World,” recorded by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. However, the dace-pop group still has more to offer, delivering Aquarius in 2000 and Megalomania in 2011 after over a decade-long break.

Since 2016, the band has been back in action and released the single “Rookie” in 2018 and “I Am What I Am” in 2021.

See Aqua’s full list of tour dates and ticket links below.

Aqua ‘Barbie World’ 2023 Tour Dates

November 12 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

November 14 – San Francisco, CA| The Masonic

November 16 – Riverside, CA| Municipal Auditorium

November 19 – San Diego, CA| House of Blues

November 20 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

November 22 – Houston, TX| House of Blues

November 24 – Austin, TX | Emo’s

November 26 – New Orleans, LA | Fillmore

November 27 – Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

November 28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues

December 4 – Silver Spring, MD | Fillmore

December 5 – Philadelphia, PA | Fillmore

December 6 – Boston, MA | House of Blues

December 10 – Detroit, MI | Fillmore

December 12 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues

December 13 – Minneapolis, MN | Fillmore

December 15 – Denver, CO | The Summit

December 17 – Salt Lake City | UT, The Depot

December 19 – Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

December 20 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

