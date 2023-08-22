Folk-rock legend Bob Dylan just announced another string of tour dates in the U.S. and Canada this fall.

Dylan has been touring in support of 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways since 2021. His latest trek will stop in cities across North America, kicking-off with a two-night stint at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 1 and 2. From there, he’ll stop at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, and Toronto’s Massey Hall before wrapping-up at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York on Oct. 30.

Rough and Rowdy Ways produced the single “Murder Most Foul” — Dylan’s first original song distributed since 2012 — as well as “I Contain Multitudes” and “False Prophet.” The record became Dylan’s highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 in more than a decade.

He didn’t stop from there; he has since written and recorded another record, Shadow Kingdom, which dropped in June. Shadow Kingdom, his 40th official studio record, accompanied Alma Har’el’s film “Shadow Kingdom: The Early Songs of Bob Dylan.” Fans had the chance to hear 13 new recordings of tracks from the first half of Dylan’s career, as well as the new instrumental song “Sierra’s Theme.”

Dylan, who first rose to fame in the ’60s amid the Civil Rights Movement with tracks like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changing,” has been dubbed one of the greatest songwriters of all time and one of the best-selling musicians ever with more than 145 million records sold.

Find ticket links and Dylan’s remaining tour dates below.

Bob Dylan Ticket Links

Bob Dylan Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Bob Dylan Tickets at ScoreBig

Bob Dylan Tickets at SeatGeek

Bob Dylan Tickets at StubHub

Bob Dylan Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Bob Dylan Tickets at Vivid Seats

Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Fall Tour 2023

October 1 – Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre

October 2 – Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre

October 4 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

October 6 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 7 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 8 – Chicago, IL | Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 11 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

October 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

October 21 – Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre

October 23 – Erie, PA | Warner Theatre

October 24 – Rochester, NY | Auditorium Theatre

October 26 – Toronto, Ontario | Massey Hall

October 27 – Toronto, Ontario | Massey Hall

October 29 – Montreal, Quebec | Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 30 – Schenectady, NY | Proctors Theatre

Last Updated on August 22, 2023