Indiana high school football players and fans are in for a treat this fall.
The Indianapolis Colts are heading out to select high schools in the state over the next two months as a part of the 2023 Friday Night Football Tour, sponsored by GreensGroomer. The tour will see the Colts celebrate high school football at games, kicking things off at Anderson High School on Aug. 25. From there, they’ll visit schools like Cascade, Columbus North, and Speedway before wrapping-up at West Lafayette on Oct. 13.
Throughout the tour, the Colts will bring along interactive fan activities, including inflatables, a rally towel giveaway, games, and more. Fans will even have the chance to see a performance from the Colts Cheerleaders 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
The Colts, along with the tour partners, will also donate $1,000 to each home team’s athletic department.
See the full list of appearances below:
|Date
|Time (EST)
|Home Team
|Away Team
|August 25, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Anderson
|Pendleton Heights
|September 1, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Cascade
|Edgewood
|September 8, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Brebeuf
|Guerin
|September 15, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Columbus North
|Bishop Chatard
|September 22, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Taylor (Kokomo)
|Sheridan
|September 29, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Speedway
|Indian Creek
|October 6, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Beech Grove
|Triton Central
|October 13, 2023
|7:00 PM
|West Lafayette
|TBD (Conference game)
