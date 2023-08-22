Indiana high school football players and fans are in for a treat this fall.

The Indianapolis Colts are heading out to select high schools in the state over the next two months as a part of the 2023 Friday Night Football Tour, sponsored by GreensGroomer. The tour will see the Colts celebrate high school football at games, kicking things off at Anderson High School on Aug. 25. From there, they’ll visit schools like Cascade, Columbus North, and Speedway before wrapping-up at West Lafayette on Oct. 13.

Throughout the tour, the Colts will bring along interactive fan activities, including inflatables, a rally towel giveaway, games, and more. Fans will even have the chance to see a performance from the Colts Cheerleaders 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

The Colts, along with the tour partners, will also donate $1,000 to each home team’s athletic department.

See the full list of appearances below:

Indianapolis Colts Friday Night Football Tour Schedule 2023 Date Time (EST) Home Team Away Team August 25, 2023 7:00 PM Anderson Pendleton Heights September 1, 2023 7:00 PM Cascade Edgewood September 8, 2023 7:00 PM Brebeuf Guerin September 15, 2023 7:00 PM Columbus North Bishop Chatard September 22, 2023 7:00 PM Taylor (Kokomo) Sheridan September 29, 2023 7:00 PM Speedway Indian Creek October 6, 2023 7:00 PM Beech Grove Triton Central October 13, 2023 7:00 PM West Lafayette TBD (Conference game)

Indianapolis Colts Ticket Links

Indianapolis Colts Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Indianapolis Colts Tickets at ScoreBig

Indianapolis Colts Tickets at SeatGeek

Indianapolis Colts Tickets at StubHub

Indianapolis Colts Tickets at Ticket Club

Indianapolis Colts Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on August 22, 2023