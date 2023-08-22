California-based hard rock band Buckcherry confirmed their 2024 UK tour.
The news follows the band’s latest album Vol.10, which dropped this summer. The band will play 10 shows in January and February in support of their new record, which produced tracks like “Let’s Get Wild, “Good Time,” and “With You.”
“You demanded. We listened! For the first time in five years, we’re bringin’ the rock show back across the pond and we could not be more excited!!” the band shared the tour announcement on their social.
The band’s first ever visit to the UK since 2019 will kick-off at Thekla in Bristol, England on January 23. From there, it’ll make stops at various venues in Buckley in Wales; Manchester, London, Newcastle in England; Glasgow in Scotland, and more before wrapping-up on February 4 at Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes, England.
The UK band The Treatment and the U.S. group Rubikon will provide support.
Before taking to the stage overseas in early 2024, the group will perform at numerous venues across the U.S. and Canada over the course of four months. They’ll stop in cities including Dallas, San Antonio, Portland, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on December 16 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California.
Vol.10 debuted at number 4 on the UK Rock and Metal Albums chart after its release on June 2.
The production of Vol.10 is helmed by Marti Frederiksen, who also produced Buckcherry’s 2021 album Hellbound, and who is known to have previously collaborated with Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow. The 11-song record features 10 new Buckcherry originals and a cover of Bryan Adams’ classic “Summer of ’69” as a bonus track.
See the band’s UK and North American tour schedules along with the ticket links below:
Buckcherry UK Tour Dates 2024
JAN 23 — Bristol, England — Thekla
JAN 24 — Blackpool, England — Waterloo Music Room
JAN 26 — Nottingham, England — Rescue Rooms
JAN 27 — Buckley, Wales — Tivoli
JAN 28 — Manchester, England — Club Academy
JAN 30 — Glasgow, Scotland — The Garage
JAN 31 — Newcastle, England — Riverside
FEB 2 — London, England — Islington Academy
FEB 3 — Wolverhampton, England — KKs Steelmill
FEB 4 — Milton Keynes, England — Craufurd Arms
Buckcherry North American Tour Dates 2023
AUG 22 — Fox Theatre – Hays, Kansas, Hays, KS, United States
AUG 23 — Temple Live, Fort Smith, AR, United States
AUG 25 — Buck Wild Cowboys, Tyler, TX, United States
AUG 26 — The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, Waco, TX, United States
AUG 27 — Haute Spot, Cedar Park, TX, United States
AUG 31 — House of Blues Dallas, Dallas, TX, United States
SEP 2 — Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX, United States
SEP 3 — Rocklahoma 2023, Pryor, OK, United States
SEP 5 — The Blue Note, Columbia, MO, United States
SEP 6 — Rose Music Center at The Heights, Huber Heights, OH, United States
SEP 8 — The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ, United States
SEP 9 — The Paramount, Huntington, NY, United States
SEP 10 — Lynn Memorial Auditorium, Lynn, MA, United States
SEP 12 — State Theatre, Portland, Maine, Portland, ME, United States
SEP 13 — Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA, United States
SEP 15 — Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center, Paducah, KY, United States
SEP 16 — MGM Northfield Park, Cleveland, OH, United States
SEP 17 — Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA, United States
SEP 19 — The Rust Belt, East Moline, IL, United States
SEP 20 — Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, IL, United States
SEP 22 — Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Welch, MN, United States
SEP 23 — Prairie Knights Casino & Resort, Fort Yates, ND, United States
SEP 24 — Deadwood Mountain Grand, Skid RowNo Resolve, Deadwood, SD, United States
SEP 26 — The Original, Minot, ND, United States
SEP 28 — The Newberry, Great Falls, MT, United States
SEP 29 — Pub Station, Billings, MT, United States
SEP 30 — Wilma Theatre, Missoula, MT, United States
OCT 5 — McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR, United States
OCT 6 — Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, Skid Row, Suquamish, WA, United States
OCT 7 — Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Arlington, WA, United States
OCT 8 — Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, Coquitlam, BC, Canada
OCT 10 — Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Penticton, BC, Canada
OCT 12 — River Cree Casino & Resort, Skid RowSierra, Enoch, AB, Canada
OCT 13 — Ovintiv Events Centre, Dawson Creek, BC, Canada
OCT 14 — Reid Field House, Cold Lake, AB, Canada
OCT 16 — ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge, AB, Canada
OCT 17 — TCU Place, Saskatoon, SK, Canada
OCT 19 — Grey Eagle Event Centre, Skid RowSierra Pilot, Calgary, AB, Canada
OCT 20 — Moose Jaw Events Centre, Moose Jaw, SK, Canada
OCT 21 — Westoba Place at the Keystone Centre, Skid Row, Brandon, MB, Canada
OCT 23 — Burton Cummings Theatre, Skid Row, Winnipeg, MB, Canada
OCT 24 — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Skid Row, Thunder Bay, ON, Canada
OCT 26 — DECC Symphony Hall, Duluth, MN, United States
OCT 27 — EPIC Event Center, Skid Row, Green Bay, WI, United States
OCT 28 — Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, Sault Ste. Marie, MI, United States
OCT 29 — The Roxy Rochester, Rochester, MI, United States
NOV 3 — SEMA Fest 2023, Las Vegas, NV, United States
NOV 28 — Legends Pub House & Venue, Chickasha, OK, United States
NOV 29 — Hoot’s Pub, Amarillo, TX, United States
DEC 1 — Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM, United States
DEC 2 — Rialto Theatre, Skid Row, Tucson, AZ, United States
DEC 3 — Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA, United States
DEC 5 — House of Blues San Diego, Skid Row, San Diego, CA, United States
DEC 6 — House of Blues Anaheim, Skid Row, Anaheim, CA, United States
DEC 8 — The Van Buren, Skid Row, Phoenix, AZ, United States
DEC 9 — The Fonda Theatre, Skid Row, Los Angeles, CA, United States
DEC 11 — Mesa Theater, Grand Junction, CO, United States
DEC 12 — Ogden Theatre, Skid Row, Denver, CO, United States
DEC 14 — Revolution Concert House, Skid Row, Garden City, ID, United States
DEC 15 — Nugget Casino Resort, Skid Row, Sparks, NV, United States
DEC 16 — Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA, United States
