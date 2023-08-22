California-based hard rock band Buckcherry confirmed their 2024 UK tour.

The news follows the band’s latest album Vol.10, which dropped this summer. The band will play 10 shows in January and February in support of their new record, which produced tracks like “Let’s Get Wild, “Good Time,” and “With You.”

“You demanded. We listened! For the first time in five years, we’re bringin’ the rock show back across the pond and we could not be more excited!!” the band shared the tour announcement on their social.

The band’s first ever visit to the UK since 2019 will kick-off at Thekla in Bristol, England on January 23. From there, it’ll make stops at various venues in Buckley in Wales; Manchester, London, Newcastle in England; Glasgow in Scotland, and more before wrapping-up on February 4 at Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes, England.

The UK band The Treatment and the U.S. group Rubikon will provide support.

Before taking to the stage overseas in early 2024, the group will perform at numerous venues across the U.S. and Canada over the course of four months. They’ll stop in cities including Dallas, San Antonio, Portland, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on December 16 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California.

Vol.10 debuted at number 4 on the UK Rock and Metal Albums chart after its release on June 2.

The production of Vol.10 is helmed by Marti Frederiksen, who also produced Buckcherry’s 2021 album Hellbound, and who is known to have previously collaborated with Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow. The 11-song record features 10 new Buckcherry originals and a cover of Bryan Adams’ classic “Summer of ’69” as a bonus track.

See the band’s UK and North American tour schedules along with the ticket links below:

Buckcherry UK Tour Dates 2024

JAN 23 — Bristol, England — Thekla

JAN 24 — Blackpool, England — Waterloo Music Room

JAN 26 — Nottingham, England — Rescue Rooms

JAN 27 — Buckley, Wales — Tivoli

JAN 28 — Manchester, England — Club Academy

JAN 30 — Glasgow, Scotland — The Garage

JAN 31 — Newcastle, England — Riverside

FEB 2 — London, England — Islington Academy

FEB 3 — Wolverhampton, England — KKs Steelmill

FEB 4 — Milton Keynes, England — Craufurd Arms

Buckcherry North American Tour Dates 2023

AUG 22 — Fox Theatre – Hays, Kansas, Hays, KS, United States

AUG 23 — Temple Live, Fort Smith, AR, United States

AUG 25 — Buck Wild Cowboys, Tyler, TX, United States

AUG 26 — The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, Waco, TX, United States

AUG 27 — Haute Spot, Cedar Park, TX, United States

AUG 31 — House of Blues Dallas, Dallas, TX, United States

SEP 2 — Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX, United States

SEP 3 — Rocklahoma 2023, Pryor, OK, United States

SEP 5 — The Blue Note, Columbia, MO, United States

SEP 6 — Rose Music Center at The Heights, Huber Heights, OH, United States

SEP 8 — The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ, United States

SEP 9 — The Paramount, Huntington, NY, United States

SEP 10 — Lynn Memorial Auditorium, Lynn, MA, United States

SEP 12 — State Theatre, Portland, Maine, Portland, ME, United States

SEP 13 — Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA, United States

SEP 15 — Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center, Paducah, KY, United States

SEP 16 — MGM Northfield Park, Cleveland, OH, United States

SEP 17 — Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA, United States

SEP 19 — The Rust Belt, East Moline, IL, United States

SEP 20 — Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, IL, United States

SEP 22 — Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Welch, MN, United States

SEP 23 — Prairie Knights Casino & Resort, Fort Yates, ND, United States

SEP 24 — Deadwood Mountain Grand, Skid RowNo Resolve, Deadwood, SD, United States

SEP 26 — The Original, Minot, ND, United States

SEP 28 — The Newberry, Great Falls, MT, United States

SEP 29 — Pub Station, Billings, MT, United States

SEP 30 — Wilma Theatre, Missoula, MT, United States

OCT 5 — McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR, United States

OCT 6 — Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, Skid Row, Suquamish, WA, United States

OCT 7 — Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Arlington, WA, United States

OCT 8 — Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, Coquitlam, BC, Canada

OCT 10 — Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Penticton, BC, Canada

OCT 12 — River Cree Casino & Resort, Skid RowSierra, Enoch, AB, Canada

OCT 13 — Ovintiv Events Centre, Dawson Creek, BC, Canada

OCT 14 — Reid Field House, Cold Lake, AB, Canada

OCT 16 — ENMAX Centre, Lethbridge, AB, Canada

OCT 17 — TCU Place, Saskatoon, SK, Canada

OCT 19 — Grey Eagle Event Centre, Skid RowSierra Pilot, Calgary, AB, Canada

OCT 20 — Moose Jaw Events Centre, Moose Jaw, SK, Canada

OCT 21 — Westoba Place at the Keystone Centre, Skid Row, Brandon, MB, Canada

OCT 23 — Burton Cummings Theatre, Skid Row, Winnipeg, MB, Canada

OCT 24 — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Skid Row, Thunder Bay, ON, Canada

OCT 26 — DECC Symphony Hall, Duluth, MN, United States

OCT 27 — EPIC Event Center, Skid Row, Green Bay, WI, United States

OCT 28 — Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, Sault Ste. Marie, MI, United States

OCT 29 — The Roxy Rochester, Rochester, MI, United States

NOV 3 — SEMA Fest 2023, Las Vegas, NV, United States

NOV 28 — Legends Pub House & Venue, Chickasha, OK, United States

NOV 29 — Hoot’s Pub, Amarillo, TX, United States

DEC 1 — Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM, United States

DEC 2 — Rialto Theatre, Skid Row, Tucson, AZ, United States

DEC 3 — Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA, United States

DEC 5 — House of Blues San Diego, Skid Row, San Diego, CA, United States

DEC 6 — House of Blues Anaheim, Skid Row, Anaheim, CA, United States

DEC 8 — The Van Buren, Skid Row, Phoenix, AZ, United States

DEC 9 — The Fonda Theatre, Skid Row, Los Angeles, CA, United States

DEC 11 — Mesa Theater, Grand Junction, CO, United States

DEC 12 — Ogden Theatre, Skid Row, Denver, CO, United States

DEC 14 — Revolution Concert House, Skid Row, Garden City, ID, United States

DEC 15 — Nugget Casino Resort, Skid Row, Sparks, NV, United States

DEC 16 — Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA, United States

Last Updated on August 22, 2023