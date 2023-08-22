Are you missing some Chinese music in your life? Well, get ready for CCURRENTT — the first multi-city contemporary Chinese music and arts festival in the world.

The festival will kick-off with a stop at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Oct. 15, followed by The Torch in Los Angeles and the Sydney Showground in Olympic Park. Eventgoers will be able to experience a wide variety of Chinese music genres — from C-Pop and hip-hop to rock — including acts like American DJ/producer duo BEAUZ, Chinese rapper GALI, the “Queen of C-Pop” Jolin Tsai (蔡依林), and the Chinese rockers of The Life Journey (旅行团乐队).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CCURRENTT (@ccurrenttandppresentt)

CCURRENTT, launched by Live Nation Entertainment and the Chinese entertainment company Twenty Eight Group, came to fruition courtesy managing director of Twenty Eight Group and Live Nation Electronic Asia Jim Wong. After he brought Creamfields and international DJs to China, he wanted to take things a step further, bringing various Chinese genres to an even greater audience.

“CCURRENTT is a chance for Chinese-music fans to immerse themselves in China’s trending music scene abroad in a world-first event spanning both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres,” Wong said in a release. “As the global leader in live entertainment, no one is better positioned than Live Nation to drive the growth of Asian artists both domestically and on global stages.”

That Life Journey said they hope to “bridge the gap between east and west with these live experiences.”

“Musicality has no borders, and despite language barriers, people feel it when listening to music,” the band said in a statement. “Composing is a process where we pay a lot of attention to musicality – we are putting a lot of effort into the music arrangement, and we believe it will be an impressive performance for overseas audiences.”

Tickets head on sale next week.

Find more information on the festival here and tour dates below:

CCURRENTT World Tour 2023

October 15 — London, England | OVO Arena Wembley

October 28 — Los Angeles, California, USA | The Torch

November 26 — Sydney, Australia | Sydney Showground at Olympic Park

Last Updated on August 22, 2023