Award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is set to make a triumphant return to the stage with his highly anticipated “The Legend Tour 2023.” This marks Tucker’s first major tour in North America since 2011, and the excitement is palpable. Presented by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to span an impressive 30 cities, igniting laughter and entertainment across the continent.

“Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour”

Public on-sale is THIS FRIDAY 8/11 at 10am (local time), BUT if you use my artist pre-sale code “LEGEND2023” at checkout TODAY 8/10 you can get early access to purchase your tickets on https://t.co/5IdBs5cwMM – Excited to see you all on the road! pic.twitter.com/ZFM3aUz7ud — Chris Tucker (@christuckerreal) August 10, 2023

The curtain rises on this historic tour on September 8th at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina. From there, Tucker will embark on a journey that crisscrosses North America, gracing cities like Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, among others. The tour promises to be a whirlwind of humor, charisma, and the unmistakable Chris Tucker style that audiences have grown to adore over the years. The grand finale of this comedic extravaganza is slated for January 12th at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

For those eager to secure their seats for a night of laughter and entertainment, ticket availability is right around the corner. The excitement begins with an artist presale on Thursday, August 10th. As anticipation builds, additional presales are set to run throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale launch on Friday, August 11th, at 10 am local time. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, offering fans the opportunity to secure their spot for a night of hilarity from this legendary performer.

As fans eagerly await the opening night of “The Legend Tour 2023,” the countdown has begun to witness Chris Tucker’s return to the stage. Reflecting on his roots, Chris Tucker expressed his enthusiasm for returning to stand-up comedy, where his career initially took flight. “I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” said Tucker. He eagerly anticipates reconnecting with live audiences, reveling in the electrifying energy that only a live crowd can provide. His unique ability to evoke laughter and connect with people promises to make this tour an unforgettable experience.

Ticket Links

Chris Tucker tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off

Chris Tucker tickets at Scorebig

Chris Tucker tickets at SeatGeek

Chris Tucker tickets at StubHub

Chris Tucker tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Chris Tucker tickets at Vivid Seats

THE LEGEND TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 08 – North Charleston, SC | North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 10 – Norfolk, VA | Chrysler Hall

Wed Sep 20 – Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace

Fri Sep 22 – Memphis, TN | The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Sun Sep 24 – Durham, NC | DPAC

Sat Sep 30 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Tue Oct 03 – Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Wed Oct 04 – Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Oct 07 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Tue Oct 10 – Columbus, OH | Palace Theatre Columbus

Wed Oct 11 – Cincinnati, OH | Aronoff Center

Thu Oct 12 – Cleveland, OH | State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Wed Oct 18 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia

Thu Oct 19 – Pittsburgh, PA | Benedum Center

Sun Oct 22 – Baltimore, MD | Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Thu Oct 26 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Wed Nov 01 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Nov 04 – Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Tue Nov 07 – Oklahoma City, OK | Criterion Theater

Wed Nov 08 – Kansas City, MO | Music Hall Kansas City

Tue Nov 14 – Jacksonville, FL | Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Wed Nov 15 – Orlando, FL | Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Nov 17 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 29 – Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

Sat Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Mon Dec 04 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

Thu Dec 07 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

Tue Jan 09 – Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

Fri Jan 12 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

Last Updated on August 10, 2023