Racing fans shopping at the membership-based bargain outlet Costco found a welcome opportunity this year, as the stores have been offering discounted passes to the Austin Grand Prix in October in some locations and on its website.

For $349, consumers have been scoring a 3-day Grounds Pass ticket to the upcoming Austin Grand Prix which is going to be held on October 20-22. That’s more than $125 off the asking price for that pass level at the Circuit of America’s (COTA) website

The grounds pass at Costco and COTA also includes lawn access to The Killers concert on Friday and Queen + Adam Lambert concert on Saturday evening.

The members only price tag at Costco does not cover a seat, but provides an access to the general admission areas where fans can choose a spot to watch the race in the grassy areas around the circuit. Wristbands either received from COTA or Costco are stated to be non-transferable.

F1 ticket sales at Costco has been met with controversial opinions on social for about a week. It has also led to the concern if the race faces lost of interest and struggles for sales.

“That’s embarrassing. This doesn’t surprise me. They can try to push F1 as an American sport until they’re blue in the face. It never has been & never will be, this once again proves it. I’m sick of them trying so hard, scrap 2 US tracks & bring back Germany & France instead!!” a Twitter user commented.

America now boasts of three Formula 1 races. Standing tickets, which don’t include a reserved seat, for the Miami (organized in May 2023) and Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, both cost $500. The highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 16-18, 2023.

In 2017, American Liberty Media revealed its objective as “Turn Formula 1 into an entertainment brand and bring it back to the success it deserves” when it took over F1.

Will the recent sales method help it gain popularity? We will see.

