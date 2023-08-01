Lady Gaga announced plans to return to Las Vegas for performances of her Jazz & Piano show, a celebration of the American Songbook. The 2023 residency will run for 12 dates in late summer and early fall at Dolby Live, located at the Park MGM.

As with past iterations of the Jazz & Piano residency, Lady Gaga will perform a mix of her own compositions and standards. Press materials for the residency say the singer will “celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook, and also include some of her biggest hits.”

Tickets for the residency start at $91.09 before taxes and fees per ticket, according to the event page at the Park MGM resorts website. Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano 2023 residency tickets are on sale this week, going into presale for the singer’s Little Monsters fan club members on Tuesday, August 1 and available to the general public beginning on Friday, August 4. There are other presales scheduled, including one run by promoter Live Nation which reportedly has the code COVERT for access.

Lady Gaga performances in Las Vegas span two segments, with the first beginning on August 31 and seeing seven shows in 11 days. It returns at the end of the month, with five additional shows scheduled between September 28 and October 5. The full schedule of performances is included below, as are links to ticket marketplaces.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Residency Dates – Las Vegas 2023

All shows scheduled for 8PM start, local time

Thursday, August 31

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

Wednesday, September 6

Thursday, September 7

Saturday, September 9

Sunday, September 10

Thursday, September 28

Saturday, September 30

Sunday, October 1

Wednesday, October 4

Thursday, October 5

