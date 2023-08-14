R&B star Lionel Richie rescheduled his gig at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend after the show had already started, outraging fans.

The show, a part of the Sing a Song All Night Long tour, was set to take place with Earth, Wind, & Fire on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. However, one hour after start time, fans were met with an announcement: the show would no longer go on as planned.

Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight. I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday. — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 13, 2023

The gig will now kick-off on Monday, ahead of his show in Philadelphia on Aug. 15.

Fans were not only outraged with the last-minute rescheduling — they were also confused. Richie, a seasoned artist, has been touring for over five decades. While ticketholders will be able to keep their tickets for the newly-scheduled show date, those who traveled out-of-state are out-of-luck and are likely opting for a refund.

His not-so-timely manner was met with a few choice words from eventgoers, some even questioning the authenticity of his statement.

Yes. After so many years of touring, this makes no sense! — Jessica M (@jsrbbb) August 13, 2023

When the 'weather excuse' feels cloudier than the actual sky… ☀️💭 Why no heads-up before we crammed the auditorium? C'mon press team, all of us and countless fans are waiting for the real story. 🎤🧐 #ConcertConundrums — Sylvester Anthony III (@SylvstrAnthny) August 13, 2023

What a disappointment, 20,000 fans waiting at the hot azz garden for an hour. I had VIP seats…please don't pee on my leg & tell me it's raining. I will take my refund…please and thank you 🙄 — Sheila (@SheilaB75294220) August 13, 2023

@LionelRichie Don’t disrespect the 15000 people who made it to the venue on time. No sound check 3 hrs prior to show ? No rain in nyc Saturday night . Tell the people the truth — Ajay Bhuvaneshwar (@OneUnder007) August 13, 2023

We were there too. One of the security people said they heard Lionel 2 hours before the show doing sound checks. Something’s not right. Undecided about going Monday. And Earth Wind and Fire now cancelling a concert for charity in Bridgeport. Why open gates and let us in — mark elias (@hikerbrooklyn) August 13, 2023

Find tickets to Richie’s rescheduled show, along with upcoming tour dates with Earth, Wind, & Fire, below:

