R&B star Lionel Richie rescheduled his gig at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend after the show had already started, outraging fans.

The show, a part of the Sing a Song All Night Long tour, was set to take place with Earth, Wind, & Fire on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. However, one hour after start time, fans were met with an announcement: the show would no longer go on as planned.

The gig will now kick-off on Monday, ahead of his show in Philadelphia on Aug. 15.

Fans were not only outraged with the last-minute rescheduling — they were also confused. Richie, a seasoned artist, has been touring for over five decades. While ticketholders will be able to keep their tickets for the newly-scheduled show date, those who traveled out-of-state are out-of-luck and are likely opting for a refund.

His not-so-timely manner was met with a few choice words from eventgoers, some even questioning the authenticity of his statement.

 

Find tickets to Richie’s rescheduled show, along with upcoming tour dates with Earth, Wind, & Fire, below:

