Online ticketing platform Vivid Seats and NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers announced a fan experience partnership.

Selected as an official Proud Partner by the Chargers, Vivid Seats promises its customers “a best-in-class hospitality and entertainment experience, ensuring an unforgettable Chargers gameday” according to Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer of the company.

This collaboration enables Vivid Seats customers access to the Perch Suites at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers. The suites offer climate-controlled, semi-private enclaves within a private section above the 200-level seating section in the Northeast corner of the stadium.

Getting tickets in the Perch Suites also comes with a parking pass adjacent to a private VIP entrance, as well as table service and all-inclusive, upscale food and beverage options.

As a part of the new partnership, Chargers fans who are Vivid Seats customers will enjoy a private DJ performance before and after each home game in this luxury suite. They will also have the opportunity to be joined by Chargers legends while watching the Bolts in the game.

The Los Angeles Chargers has become the latest NFL team to partner with the online ticket marketplace alongside the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns, and the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’ve been extremely focused and intentional in our efforts to create a world-class gameday experience for Chargers fans at SoFi Stadium,” Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “This new partnership with Vivid Seats aligns perfectly with our mission. It also just further underscores both Vivid Seats and the Chargers unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment and creating lasting memories for our incredible fan community.”

Lester said that they were thrilled to be a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers, enabling access to one of the most unique experiences in Southern California sports.

Last Updated on August 21, 2023