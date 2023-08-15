Luke Combs is already making plans for 2024, dropping news of the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour early Tuesday. The tour will bring the country star to 13 cities with 25 shows planned and tickets on sale to the general public at the end of next week.

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. 13 cities. 25 shows. ⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local venue time. pic.twitter.com/GEXiuJ2A2b — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 15, 2023

Combs is currently touring Australia and has dates in Europe and the UK in September and October before closing out the current year, but will be back on his home continent for this new tour, which kicks off in April with two shows at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It winds through the U.S. with stops including San Antonio (Alamodome), Phoenix (State Farm Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), and Washington (FedEx Field) before wrapping up at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on August 9 and 10. The lone stop planned for north of the border (at least for now) is at Country Thunder in Saskatchewan on July 14.

Most cities on the tour have two stops planned, with shows on Friday and Saturday. For markets with two shows, there are separate setlists and openers planned, opening up the potential for two-night tickets being an attractive option, which will be on offer for interested fans. According to the tour poster, Friday shows will feature either Cody Jinks or The Avett Brothers, as well as Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue. Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.

“When I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own setlist,” reads an email sent to people on Combs’ email list announcing the tour. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows. I can’t wait to see y’all on the road next year!”

Tickets to see Luke Combs on the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour are on sale beginning on Wednesday, August 23 for members of the singer’s Bootleggers fan club, with presale registration open through Saturday, August 19. Those selected for that presale will also have the opportunity to purchase 2-day passes. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, August 25.

AUGUST 16 — Sydney, NSW, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

AUGUST 17 — Sydney, NSW, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

AUGUST 19 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

AUGUST 20 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

AUGUST 23 — Adelaide, SA, Australia | Adelaide Entertainment Centre

AUGUST 26 — Perth, WA, Australia | RAC Arena

SEPTEMBER 30 — Oslo, Norway | Spektrum

OCTOBER 1 — Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

OCTOBER 4 — Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

OCTOBER 6 — Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena

OCTOBER 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live

OCTOBER 8 — Paris, France | La Cigale

OCTOBER 10 — Zurich, Switzerland | The Hall

OCTOBER 11 — Brussels, Belgium | Ancienne Belgique

OCTOBER 13 — Dublin, Ireland | 3 Arena

OCTOBER 14 — Belfast, Northern Ireland | SSE Arena

OCTOBER 16 — Glasgow, Scotland | OVO Hydro Arena

OCTOBER 17 — Manchester, England | AO Arena

OCTOBER 19 — London, England | O2 Arena

OCTOBER 20 — London, England | O2 Arena

2024 Tour Dates

APRIL 12 — Milwaukee, WI | American Family Field

APRIL 13 — Milwaukee, WI | American Family Field

APRIL 19 — Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium

APRIL 20 — Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium

APRIL 27 — University Park, PA | Beaver Stadium

MAY 3 — Jacksonville, FL | EverBank Stadium

MAY 4 — Jacksonville, FL | EverBank Stadium

MAY 10 — San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

MAY 11 — San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

MAY 17 — Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium

MAY 18 — Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium

MAY 31 — Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium

JUNE 1 — Phoenix, AZ | State Farm Stadium

JUNE 7 — Salt Lake City, UT | Rice-Eccles Stadium

JUNE 8 — Salt Lake City, UT | Rice-Eccles Stadium

JUNE 14 — Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

JUNE 15 — Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

JULY 14 — Craven, SK | Country Thunder Saskatchewan

JULY 19 — East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

JULY 20 — East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

JULY 26 — Washington, D.C. | FedExField

JULY 27 — Washington, D.C. | FedExField

AUGUST 2 — Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

AUGUST 3 — Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

AUGUST 9 — Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

AUGUST 10 — Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Last Updated on August 15, 2023