Major League Baseball is making its final preparations for the post-season, and the league announced its schedule for the annual event, which kicks off with Wild Card action on October 3. The schedule will feature up to 12 Wild Card round contests, as many as 20 games in the Divisional Round, then up seven games each in the ALCS, NLCS and World Series, which is scheduled to play its first game on October 27.

World Series Game 7, if needed, would take place on November 4.

The 2023 MLB playoffs will feature six teams, having expanded a year ago with an additional Wild Card entry. Two division winners from each league will earn a bye into the Division Series, with the third division winner playing the Wild Card entry with the fewest wins and the top two Wild Card clubs facing off in the other first round, with the winner of each 3-game series advancing to the best-of-5 Division Round.

As of the morning of August 9, the playoff matchups would be as follows:

American League

Byes: Baltimore (70-43- East); Texas (68-46 – West)

Wild Card Round: Toronto (64-51 – WC3) at Minnesota (60-55- Central); Houston (65-49 – WC2) at Tampa Bay (69-46 – WC1)

Divisional Round: Toronto/Minnesota vs. Texas; Houston/Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore

National League

Byes: Atlanta (71-40 – East); Los Angeles (66-46 – West)

Wild Card Round: Chicago (59-55 – WC3) at Milwaukee (61-54 – Central); San Francisco (62-52 – WC2) at Philadelphia (62-52 – WC1)

Divisional Round: San Francisco/Philadelphia vs. Atlanta; Chicago/Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles

Naturally, this is subject to significant change as the remainder of the regular season plays out.

2023 MLB Playoffs Tentative Schedule

Wild Card Series Game Date Series Matchup Network 10/3/2023 AL Wild Card A, Game 1 AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 AL Wild Card B, Game 1 AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 NL Wild Card A, Game 1 NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 NL Wild Card B, Game 1 NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 10/4/2023 AL Wild Card A, Game 2 AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 AL Wild Card B, Game 2 AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 NL Wild Card B, Game 2 NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 10/5/2023 AL Wild Card A, Game 3 * AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 AL Wild Card B, Game 3 * AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 NL Wild Card A, Game 3 * NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 NL Wild Card B, Game 3 * NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1 ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 * If necessary

Division Series Game Date Series Matchup Network 10/7/2023 ALDS A, Game 1 AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1 FOX or FS1 ALDS B, Game 1 AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2 FOX or FS1 NLDS A, Game 1 NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1 TBS NLDS B, Game 1 NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2 TBS 10/8/2023 ALDS A, Game 2 AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1 FOX or FS1 ALDS B, Game 2 AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2 FOX or FS1 10/9/2023 NLDS A, Game 2 NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1 TBS NLDS B, Game 2 NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2 TBS 10/10/2023 ALDS A, Game 3 AL Division Winner #1 at AL Lower WC Winner FOX or FS1 ALDS B, Game 3 AL Division Winner #2 at AL Higher WC Winner FOX or FS1 10/11/2023 ALDS A, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #1 at AL Lower WC Winner FOX or FS1 ALDS B, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #2 at AL Higher WC Winner FOX or FS1 NLDS A, Game 3 NL Division Winner #1 at NL Lower WC Winner TBS NLDS B, Game 3 NL Division Winner #2 at NL Higher WC Winner TBS 10/12/2023 NLDS A, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #1 at NL Lower WC Winner TBS NLDS B, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #2 at NL Higher WC Winner TBS 10/13/2023 ALDS A, Game 5 * AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1 FOX or FS1 ALDS B, Game 5 * AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2 FOX or FS1 10/14/2023 NLDS A, Game 5 * NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1 TBS NLDS B, Game 5 * NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2 TBS * If necessary

League Championship Series Game Date Series Matchup Network 10/15/2023 ALCS, Game 1 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1 10/16/2023 ALCS, Game 2 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1 NLCS, Game 1 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBS 10/17/2023 NLCS, Game 2 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBS 10/18/2023 ALCS, Game 3 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed FOX or FS1 10/19/2023 ALCS, Game 4 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed FOX or FS1 NLCS, Game 3 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed TBS 10/20/2023 ALCS, Game 5 * AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed FOX or FS1 NLCS, Game 4 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed TBS 10/21/2023 NLCS, Game 5 * NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed TBS 10/22/2023 ALCS, Game 6 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1 10/23/2023 ALCS, Game 7 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1 NLCS, Game 6 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBS 10/24/2023 NLCS, Game 7 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed TBS * If necessary

World Series Game Date Series Matchup Network 10/27/2023 World Series, Game 1 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 FOX 10/28/2023 World Series, Game 2 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 FOX 10/30/2023 World Series, Game 3 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 FOX 10/31/2023 World Series, Game 4 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 FOX 11/1/2023 World Series, Game 5 * League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 FOX 11/3/2023 World Series, Game 6 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 FOX 11/4/2023 World Series, Game 7 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 FOX * If necessary

