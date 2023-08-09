Nathaniel Rateliff, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, is set to take the stage once again as he revives his intimate, “And It’s Still Alright Tour.” Joined by his friend and fellow singer-songwriter, Kevin Morby, on most dates, this 11-city cross-country journey promises to captivate audiences with its stripped-down and heartfelt performances.

The tour is scheduled throughout the month of November, following existing tour dates planned with his usual backing band, The Night Sweats.

I’m very excited to announce that I will finally be doing a tour to support my 2020 release of ‘And It’s Still Alright ’. In 2020 we could not finish the tour we had planned. Presale happening now. General on sale Friday. Link in bio. Code: STILLALRIGHT pic.twitter.com/nsf4SWSp7z — Nathaniel Rateliff (@NRateliff) August 7, 2023

Rateliff had initially conceived a similar tour to celebrate his 2020 solo album, And It’s Still Alright. This album, a touching tribute to his late collaborator Richard Swift, was unfortunately derailed shortly after its launch in Minneapolis due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Rateliff is resolute in his determination to bring the essence of this album to life on stage, creating an atmosphere that resonates with his fans on a profound level.

The And It’s Still Alright Tour is an eclectic blend of solo acoustic renditions and Rateliff’s performances backed by a 10-piece folk ensemble, which even includes a mesmerizing string quartet. This musical configuration promises to deliver a diverse and captivating soundscape that complements Rateliff’s evocative storytelling and emotive vocals.

For eager fans, a presale event is currently in progress, offering the opportunity to secure tickets before the general public rush. The official ticket sale for the And It’s Still Alright Tour will commence on Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. local time for each respective venue.

Kicking off on November 1 at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Boston, the tour is set to paint the nation with its emotional melodies. The journey continues with a much-anticipated concert at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, followed by a stop in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., on November 3.

Nathaniel Rateliff Tour Dates

With The Night Sweats

AUG 9 — Orpheum Theatre | Boston, MA

AUG 10 — The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

AUG 12 — Surly Brewing Company | Minneapolis, MN

AUG 13 — Surly Brewing Company | Minneapolis, MN

AUG 15 — Bluestem Center For The Arts | Moorhead, MN

AUG 18 — KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

AUG 19 — KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

AUG 22 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

AUG 23 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

SEP 15 — Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA

SEP 16 — Sea.Hear.Now Festival | Asbury Park, NJ

SEP 19 — Jacobs Pavilion | Cleveland, OH

SEP 20 — MegaCorp Pavilion | Newport, KY

SEP 22 — BMO Pavilion | Milwaukee, WI

SEP 23 — Farm Aid | Noblesville, IN

SEP 24 — Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival | Franklin, TN

SEP 26 — ExploreAsheville.com Arena | Asheville, NC

SEP 27 — Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

SEP 29 — The Met Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA

SEP 30 — Sound On Sound | Bridgeport, CT

OCT 1 — Oceans Calling Festival | Ocean City, MD

Solo Tour

NOV 1 — Orpheum Theatre | Boston, MA

NOV 2 — Kings Theatre | Brooklyn, NY

NOV 3 — The Anthem | Washington, DC

NOV 5 — The Louisville Palace Theater | Louisville, KY

NOV 8 — Will Rogers Auditorium | Fort Worth, TX

NOV 9 — Bass Concert Hall | Austin, TX

NOV 12 — Balboa Theatre | San Diego, CA

NOV 14 — Orpheum Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

NOV 15 — Orpheum Theatre | San Francisco, CA

NOV 17 — Keller Auditorium | Portland, OR

NOV 20 — Paramount Theatre | Seattle, WA

Last Updated on August 9, 2023