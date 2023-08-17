Neil Young and his longtime band Crazy Horse will join forces for a pair of shows, marking their first concert together in four years next month.

The concerts, set to take place at The Roxy in Los Angeles, will celebrate the venue’s 50th anniversary with gigs on Sept. 20 and 21.

Young first opened The Roxy on Sept. 20, 1973 with Crazy Horse’s drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot, multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren, and guitarist Ben Keith.

Since the ’60s, Young has made a name for himself in the industry, blending rock, folk, and country. Often backed by Crazy Horse, Young released fan-favorite records like 1969’s Everybody Knows This is Nowhere and 1979’s Rust Never Sleeps.

The group released 15 albums together, including 2022’s World Record.

The Roxy shows are Young’s only live performances scheduled for the remainder of the year, alongside his appearance at Farm Aid in Noblesville, Indiana.

Neil Young's upcoming tour dates:

Sep. 20 — Los Angeles, CA | The Roxy (with Crazy Horse)

Sep. 21 — Los Angeles, CA | The Roxy (with Crazy Horse)

Sep. 23 — Noblesville, IN | Farm Aid at Ruoff Music Center

Last Updated on August 17, 2023