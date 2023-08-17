The initial casting of Broadway’s “Prayer for the French Republic” is here.

The play, set to hit the stage later this year at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, is written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and will be directed by the Tony Award-winner David Cromer. It will follow the highly-successful off-Broadway run.

A few members of the cast were revealed this week, including Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt) as well as the winner of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play, Francis Benhamou. Emmy-Award nominee Anthony Edwards will also take on a role, along with Molly Ranson, Nancy Robinette, and Aria Shahghasemi.

More cast members, as well as the rest of the creative team, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Prayer for the French Republic” tells the intertwined story of a Jewish couple in Paris in 1944, followed by their great-grand children 70 years later. The play delves into five generations of a family — and the history of hate.

Performances are slated to begin on Dec. 19, followed by an opening night on Jan. 9, 2024.

Find ticket links to “Prayer for the French Republic” below.

Prayer for the French Republic Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Prayer for the French Republic Tickets at ScoreBig

Prayer for the French Republic Tickets at SeatGeek

Prayer for the French Republic Tickets at StubHub

Prayer for the French Republic Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Prayer for the French Republic Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on August 17, 2023