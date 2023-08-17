Oak View Group has a new Chief Financial Officer.

Ade Patton, who most recently worked as the CFO of HBO Max/Global DTC of WarnerBros Discovery, will now serve as the CEO of OVG — the parent company of Pollstar and VenuesNow.

In this role, Patton will direct and oversee accounting activities for the company, reporting to OVG Chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke.

Leiweke said he is “pleased” of Patton’s hire in a press release via Pollstar.

“Ade is a seasoned financial executive who has helped lead world-class companies, and I look forward to having him on our team to help guide OVG’s continued strategic and sustainable growth at scale,” Leiweke said in a statement.

Patton noted in the release that he is both “proud” and “excited” to join OVG.

“We truly have an opportunity to transform the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries globally, and I am eager to join the world-class management team that Tim and Irving Azoff have assembled.”

Patton’s role begins immediately.

This is the latest news for OVG; earlier this year, the company announced its plans to build a new arena in Vienna, set to be completed in 2029.

Last Updated on August 17, 2023