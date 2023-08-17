Jack Harlow is bringing the hits to his home state with the recently-announced “No Place Like Home Tour” across Kentucky.

The third-annual trek will stop in towns throughout the Bluegrass State, kicking things off at the Owensboro SportsCenter on Nov. 24. From there, he’ll stop at the Apalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Highland Heights’ Truist Arena, and the CFSB Center in Murray. He’ll wrap-up with a gig at WKU E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green before a final stop in Lexington on Dec. 3.

In the announcement on Thursday, the Louisville rapper noted that the six-date run would be his only tour in 2023.

The tour comes on the heels of Harlow’s third studio record, Jackman, which dropped this past April. The LP, featuring tracks “Common Ground” and “They Don’t Love It,” follows 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, a smash-hit record with the No. 1 single “First Class.”

See the full list of Harlow's upcoming tour dates below.

Jack Harlow ‘No Place Like Home’ Tour 2023

Nov. 24 — Owensboro, KY | Owensboro SportsCenter

Nov. 25 — Pikeville, KY | Applachian Wireless Arena

Nov. 26 — Highland Heights, KY | Truist Arena

Dec. 1 — Murray, KY | CFSB Center

Dec. 2 — Bowling Green, KY | WKU E. A. Diddle Arena

Dec. 3 — Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Last Updated on August 17, 2023