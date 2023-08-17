Jack Harlow is bringing the hits to his home state with the recently-announced “No Place Like Home Tour” across Kentucky.
The third-annual trek will stop in towns throughout the Bluegrass State, kicking things off at the Owensboro SportsCenter on Nov. 24. From there, he’ll stop at the Apalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Highland Heights’ Truist Arena, and the CFSB Center in Murray. He’ll wrap-up with a gig at WKU E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green before a final stop in Lexington on Dec. 3.
In the announcement on Thursday, the Louisville rapper noted that the six-date run would be his only tour in 2023.
The tour comes on the heels of Harlow’s third studio record, Jackman, which dropped this past April. The LP, featuring tracks “Common Ground” and “They Don’t Love It,” follows 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, a smash-hit record with the No. 1 single “First Class.”
See the full list of ticket links and Harlow’s upcoming tour dates below.
Jack Harlow Ticket Links
Jack Harlow Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Jack Harlow Tickets at ScoreBig
Jack Harlow Tickets at SeatGeek
Jack Harlow Tickets at Stub Hub
Jack Harlow Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Jack Harlow Tickets at Vivid Seats
Jack Harlow ‘No Place Like Home’ Tour 2023
Nov. 24 — Owensboro, KY | Owensboro SportsCenter
Nov. 25 — Pikeville, KY | Applachian Wireless Arena
Nov. 26 — Highland Heights, KY | Truist Arena
Dec. 1 — Murray, KY | CFSB Center
Dec. 2 — Bowling Green, KY | WKU E. A. Diddle Arena
Dec. 3 — Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
Last Updated on August 17, 2023
Leave a Reply