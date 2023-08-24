The Australian metalcore group Parkway Drive is headlining a tour this fall across the U.S. with a jam-packed lineup.

The Monsters of Oz Tour will kick-off in Atlanta at the Coca Cola Roxy on Sept. 10, followed by gigs at venues like Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Denver’s Mission Ballroom, and The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. They’ll wrap-up the run with an appearance at Aftershock festival on Oct. 7.

Fellow Aussies The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer will provide support.

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall shared that the tour marks a special milestone in the band’s career — their 20th anniversary. He noted that the journey that led to two decades in the music scene has been “insane,” and the group wanted to “mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from.”

“For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing an all-Australian lineup with us,” McCall said. “No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are — The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away.”

Hailing from South Wales, Parkway Drive first arrived on the scene in 2003 and garnered attention with the 2010 chart-topping LP Deep Blue. The record, which produced the single “Sleepwalker,” put them on the map, followed by hits throughout the years including “Wild Eyes,” “Vice Grip,” and “The Void.”

Their seventh studio album, Darker Still, dropped last fall.

See the full list of ticket links and tour dates below.

Parkway Drive ‘The Monsters of Oz’ Fall 2023 Tour

September 10 — Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy

September 12 — Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE Outdoors

September 13 — Detroit, MI | Masonic

September 15 — Worcester, MA | Palladium Outdoors

September 17 — New York, NY | Hammerstein Ballroom

September 19 — Montreal, QC | Place Bell

September 20 — Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach

September 22 — Cleveland, OH | Jacobs Pavilion

September 23 — Louisville, KY | Louder Than Life Festival

September 24 — Chicago, IL | Radius

September 26 — St. Paul, MN | Myth Live

September 27 — Oshkosh, WI | Oshkosh Arena

September 29 — Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom

September 30 — Albuquerque, NM | The Revel

October 1 — Mesa, AZ | Mesa Amphitheater

October 3 — Salt Lake City, UT | Complex

October 5 — Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 6 — Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 7 — Sacramento, CA | Aftershock

