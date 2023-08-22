Elder emos and pop-punkers — this one’s for you.

Pierce The Veil is heading out on a headlining tour this fall, with the announcement coming on the heels of their summer co-headlining trek with The Used. The Fall tour will kick-off on November 4 at the Hard Rock Live in Sacramento. From there, they’ll cross the country, performing at venues like Orlando’s House of Blues, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, and Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom before wrapping-up in their hometown of San Diego at Viejas Arena.

L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys will provide support.

The Jaws of Life, which includes the hard-hitting single “Pass the Nirvana” and softer, intimate track “Emergency Contact,” put the band back on the map after their seven-year absence since 2016’s Misadventures. The LP dropped in February following the band’s appearance at the inaugural When We Were Young Festival.

Pierce the Veil first arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, debuting with A Flair For The Dramatic. Amid the rise of emo music with the likes of Sleeping With Sirens and All Time Low, the band merged seamlessly into the community, becoming a pop-punk staple with hits like “Bulls in the Bronx” and “:King For A Day” from 2012’s Collide With The Sky and “Caraphernelia” and “Bulletproof Love” from Selfish Machines in 2013.

See the full list of ticket links and Pierce The Veil’s upcoming tour dates below:

Pierce The Veil ‘The Jaws of Life’ Fall 2023 Tour

11/4 — Sacramento, CA — Hard Rock Live

11/5 — Fresno, CA — Fresno Convention Center

11/7 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

11/8 — El Paso, TX — UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/10 — San Antonio, TX — The Espee

11/11 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena

11/12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

11/14 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

11/15 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

11/17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

11/18 — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena

11/19 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium

11/21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena

11/26 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

11/28 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

11/30 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12/2 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

12/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

12/8 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Last Updated on August 22, 2023