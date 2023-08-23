Have you ever walked to your seat at a concert, sat down, and realized you can’t even see the performer?

This is the downfall of “restricted view seats.” While some eventgoers may fall victim to the seats, and are unaware of their obstructed view of the stage, others buy these seats on purpose. While you may wonder why anyone would want a restricted view of the stage, there are a few factors at hand.

One reason to buy restricted view seats is simply the price. The price of a restricted view seat is incredibly low compared to a seat with a better view of the stage. For example, tickets for P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sept. 18 are up-for-grabs for $350, yet a seat in a similar section with an obstructed view is available for $189.

Similarly, one fan shared on X that restricted view seats for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour were listed for $200 the same day of the show, compared to a regular view seat in the same section with a resale price of over $450. The fan said the view wasn’t bad at all, and even encouraged others to take-up the opportunity.

This is your sign to buy the "restricted view" tickets for Beyoncé. These tickets were $200 & released like three hours before the show. Resale for this section was $450+. The view wasn't bad at all. Renaissance Tour was a 1000/10.

At the Johan Cruijff Arena, fans who wanted to see The Weeknd would have to shell out £150, but one concertgoer was able to snag a restricted view seat for only £43. The fan, 19-year-old Rosalie Streenstra, told BBC Newsbeat that she didn’t mind not being able to see a lot of the performance, noting that “it hardly bothered me because the atmosphere during such a concert is so good.”

Another perk of restricted view seating is a special behind-the-scenes look. Another fan of The Weeknd, 19-year-old Liliana Cooper, told BBC Newsbeat that the concert was so special because she was able to have an experience “that not everybody else can see.” In a video posted to TikTok, she explained how she was able to see The Weeknd arrive in his car and the dancers preparing before heading onstage.

However, amid some perks, not all fans are happy with a seat that doesn’t allow you to fully see the stage and/or performer.

One concertgoer shared their view of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on X, noting that although they paid $350 per ticket, they didn’t know what their view would look like until they arrived in their seats.

i was lower bowl, in the middle of section 132 at ford field and this was my restricted view. we paid $350 per ticket and we didn't know what it was going to look like until the day of.

Another concertgoer shared their experience seeing The Weeknd and said they were never made aware of the restricted view when purchasing their ticket.

Disappointed is a under statement, firstly when purchasing the tickets not once did it say restricted view, Secondly the sound quality was the worst I’ve ever been to, we couldn’t barely hear your voice!!

Gutted to be honest. — Ben Snellgrove (@BenTheBarber89) August 20, 2023

Amid ongoing large scale tours this summer, many eventgoers have taken to social media to share their grievances with restricted view seating. Ticketmaster Customer Support responded on X to many of these complaints with this response:

“If the venue have advised that the view from a seat will be restricted for a show, it’ll be marked as restricted through the checkout process and will say “RESTRICTED” or “OBSTRUCTED” on your confirmation and the order in your account.”

Whether or not you buy a restricted view seat, one thing is clear: fans want to know what they’re buying.

