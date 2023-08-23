Deathcore bands Suicide Silence and Chelsea Grin are hitting the road this fall for one head-banging event.

The 23-date trek will hit cities across North America, kicking-off at the Vibes Event Center in San Antonio on October 13. From there, they’ll play venues like Empire Live in Albany, London Music Hall in Ontario, St. Louis’ Pop’s, and the Knitting Factory in Spokane before wrapping-up at the El Corazon in Seattle on November 9.

I AM and PeelingFlesh will provide support.

Suicide Silence will be touring in support of their seventh studio album, Remember…You Must Die, which dropped in March. The LP, featuring singles “You Must Die” and “After of Self,” follows 2020’s Become the Hunter.

Chelsea Grin also released new music over the last year; the double-LP Suffer In Hell and Suffer in Heaven were released in November 2022 and March of this year, respectively. Eternal Nightmare, which preceded the pair of records, did not include three of the band’s members, marking Chelsea Grin’s first album without any of its founding members.

Suicide Silence and Chelsea Grin both arrived on the scene in the early 2000’s. The former dropped their debut in 2007 and grew a following with heavy-hitting tracks like “Wake Up” and “No Time to Bleed.” Chelsea Grin, who actually cited Suicide Silence as one of their influences, dropped their first record in 2010, garnering attention through the years with singles “Recreant” and “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

See the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates and ticket links below:

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin Ticket Links

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin Tickets at ScoreBig

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin Tickets at SeatGeek

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin Tickets at StubHub

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin Tickets at Vivid Seats

Suicide Silence & Chelsea Grin North American Co-Headlining Tour 2023

Oct. 13 – San Antonio, TX | Vibes Event Center

Oct. 14 – Oklahoma City, OK | Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX | Monster Mosh

Oct. 17 – New Orleans, LA | Southport Hall

Oct. 18 – Memphis, TN | Black Lodge

Oct. 19 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogarts

Oct. 20 – Lakewood, OH | The Roxy at Mahall’s

Oct. 21 – Rochester, NY | Water Street Music Hall

Oct. 22 – Albany, NY | Empire Live

Oct. 24 – Quebec City, QC | Theatre Capitole

Oct. 25 – Ottawa, ON | Bronson Centre

Oct. 26 – London, ON | London Music Hall

Oct. 27 – Fort Wayne, IN | Piere’s

Oct. 28 – Grand Rapids, MI | Elevation

Oct. 29 – St. Louis. MO | Pop’s

Oct. 31 – Des Moines, IA | Wooly’s

Nov. 02 – Winnipeg, MB | Park Theatre

Nov. 03 – Saskatoon, SK | Louis’

Nov. 04 – Calgary, AB | MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 05 – Edmonton, AB | Midway

Nov. 07 – Vancouver, BC | Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 08 – Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory

Nov. 09 – Seattle, WA | El Corazon

Last Updated on August 23, 2023