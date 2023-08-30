How far would you go to afford concert tickets to see your favorite artist perform live?

While concert ticket prices continue to become more expensive, it seems that some fans would still go above and beyond in order to not miss out on a show.

A survey from Insuranks, which surveyed over 1,000 people between the ages of 18 and 75, found that nearly 4 in 5 people will attend a concert this year, though 1 in 3 said they were worried about scoring those tickets. The survey found that on average, people spend $113 per ticket, but would be willing to spend over $200 to see their favorite artist live.

Nearly half of respondents said they would even consider getting a second job to help pay for concert tickets.

If scoring a second job sounds a little crazy, it’s only because ticket prices have continued to rise. The survey found that a whopping 91% of Americans think concert tickets are overpriced and 62% say it’s been harder to afford them this year.

We’ve seen the frustration among ticket-buyers for big headlining acts like Taylor Swift — which has left thousands without tickets during the onsale process due to the outrageous demand — and for artists like Drake, whose tickets nearly doubled after their initial presale price due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system.

Nonetheless, ticket buyers are not happy with the process. Insuranks found that 91% of Americans would rather buy tickets from the venue over a third party site or Ticketmaster, and 94% believe artists should have more control in the ticketing process.

Though anyone hoping for a change in the industry shouldn’t hold their breath — since Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s merger, the company’s reach and connections are so long and wide that it may be impossible for federal lawmakers to overcome.

Last Updated on August 30, 2023