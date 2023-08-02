Taylor Swift is being urged to postpone her upcoming run of six sold out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in solidarity with hotel housekeeping workers who are on strike. The calls for the singer to pause her shows – which kick off Thursday and close out the North American leg of The Eras Tour – were made via an open letter signed by more than a dozen politicians and other officials, including California’s Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

“I stand with [union organization] Unite HERE in their fight for a living wage,” she told POLITICO. “And I hope we can use this moment to bring attention to the hardworking men and women who are the engine of our economy.”

The striking workers are employees of dozens of hotels and chains that have California locations. They went on strike seeking higher pay and better benefits late last month. The union also asked Swift to postpone her tour dates directly with an open letter published in late June ahead of the strike action.

BREAKING: Dozens of striking hotel housekeepers rally to call on @taylorswift13 to support their fight for a wage that enables them to afford to live in Los Angeles. They ask her to honor their struggle and postpone her concerts.#SoCalHotelStrike pic.twitter.com/PX9sRPMspS — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) July 27, 2023

“Your shows make our hotels lots of money,” the letter reads, in part. “In Los Angeles, hotels are doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming. They also add junk fees on rooms, just like Ticketmaster does, but we see none of it.”

“Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support,” they wrote. “Speak Now! Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

Kounalakis was joined by other high profile signers including former Rep. Janice Hahn, now chair of the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, state Sen. Dave Min, a candidate for the House in Orange County, and Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan, as well as mayors from several Southern California cities. Politico notes that the mayor of Inglewood, where SoFi Stadium is located, did not sign on.

The Lt. Gov. also was not afraid to attend a show herself on The Eras Tour, sharing photos from the recent shows in Santa Clarita with the caption, “Long story short I went to the Eras Tour.”

Long story short I went to the Eras Tour ✨ pic.twitter.com/YplE7dgJIa — Eleni Kounalakis (@EleniForCA) July 30, 2023

The SoFi Stadium run begins with a show on Thursday, August 3 with Swift joined by HAIM and Gracie Abrams in support. Other shows in the run are on Friday (8/4), Saturday (8/5), Monday (8/7), Tuesday (8/8), and Wednesday (8/9). Following the wrap of these U.S. dates, Swift next performs in Mexico later in August, followed by shows in South America later in the fall.

Tickets for the closing run in California are still seeing sky-high prices, with Ticket Club reporting “get-in” prices ranging from $528 for Thursday’s opening night to $746 for the tour-wrap on August 9. If the tour organizers keep to the same playbook they have throughout the tour, there should be significant numbers of last-minute ticket released, having previously been held-back by promoters for sale down the stretch before the show occurs to keep prices propped up.

For those who were not blessed by being “verified” or waitlisted, or who don’t want to chance missing out on a drop, there are links to the show pages on various resale platforms below.

Last Updated on August 2, 2023