Exciting news for punk rock fans as Jawbreaker, is set to hit the road once again. After their successful appearances at the Bumbershoot Festival and the inaugural 1234Fest, the band will embark on an eight-city tour across the United States this fall. The tour, produced by Live Nation, is scheduled to kick off on September 12 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, and will feature support from the talented Joyce Manor and Grumpster.

Jawbreaker is hitting the road for their brand new tour with Joyce Manor and Grumpster as support! General onsale begins this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/UIwdlMv9vX pic.twitter.com/VES8SPxrR1 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) August 2, 2023

As a special treat for fans, Jawbreaker will also be making a second appearance at the 1234FEST, a one-day live music experience conceived and curated by the members of the band and their team. The festival will be held in two locations: The JunkYard in Denver, CO on Saturday, September 9, and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, September 23. Both events will boast identical lineups, making it a must-attend event for punk enthusiasts.

The 1234FEST lineup is nothing short of incredible, featuring not only Jawbreaker but also other fantastic acts like Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four. Headlining the festival are the renowned bands Rise Against, Rancid, and Descendents, promising an unforgettable musical experience for all attendees.

Ticket sales will commence with a Citi presale starting on Tuesday, August 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week leading up to the general onsale, which begins on Friday, August 4, at 10 AM local time.

This Fall 2023 tour promises to be a highlight for punk rock lovers across the country, providing a rare opportunity to witness some of the genre’s most legendary bands in action. With Jawbreaker’s energetic stage presence, Joyce Manor’s signature sound, and Grumpster’s captivating performances, this tour is sure to leave fans buzzing with excitement. So mark your calendars and grab your tickets

JAWBREAKER 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sun Sept 3 – Bumbershoot Festival

Sat Sept 9 — Denver, CO | 1234Fest @ The JunkYard

Tue Sep 12 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Thu Sep 14 – San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theater

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX | The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat Sep 16 – Austin, TX | Emo’s

Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Sep 22 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Sept 23 – Camden, NJ | 1234Fest @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Mon Sep 25 – Orlando, FL | House of Blues

Last Updated on August 2, 2023