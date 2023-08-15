While the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium isn’t set to open until 2027, the team is getting fans hyped with a sneak-peek.

The football team shared renderings of the forthcoming Nashville stadium in a video on their newly-renovated website this week.

The 60,000-seat domed stadium will offer slightly less seating that the Titans’ current, 69,000-seat Nissan open-air stadium — a Tennessee staple since 1999. Construction will begin in 2024.

The Titans boast that the stadium “wasn’t designed to look like all the others,” noting that the event space is being built from scratch.

“It represents the very best of Tennessee: the willingness to work together when the odds are stacked against us and supporting each other along the way,” the team’s website reads. “We’ll experience our best moments here, together – strangers high-fiving amid touchdown cheers and thousands singing at the top of their lungs to the same soundtrack. Everything you love about our city you’ll find in this stadium.”

While the Titans will pay-out $860 million towards the new stadium, state lawmakers approved of $1.26 billion in taxpayer funding, meaning $500 million will come from the state of Tennessee and $860 million is coming from revenue bonds, courtesy Nashville’s Metro Sports Authority.

Fans looking for Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs) can join the Titans’ waitlist starting Aug. 15 here. They’ll have the chance to review seating options — including luxury, premiere, and reserved PSLs — and place a deposit for their seat preference.

The Titans plan on signing a 30-year lease agreement, according to Front Office Sports.

Find out more information on the new stadium here.

Last Updated on August 15, 2023