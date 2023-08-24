Teas A&M football season ticket sales are at an all-time high.
According to Texas A&M University, football season tickets sold out for the 2023 campaign, with 93,000 tickets sold. This is a record for Kyle Field, which was developed in 2015, the athletics department said. The sales also included a record number of 39,000 student sports passes, which includes guests season tickets.
SEASON TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT.
The nearly record 93,000 total season tickets purchased includes a record number of 39,000 Student Sports Passes, ensuring the nation's largest student section will be sold out this season.
🔗https://t.co/HkWSg2QlTK | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/VpMeBqBFXn
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 23, 2023
Those who were unable to snag season tickets still have a chance to see A&M play this season; single game tickets and flex packs are available for purchase.
The spike in interest doesn’t come as a total surprise, as Texas A&M has led the SEC in home attendance five teams since it joined the league, and more than a half-million fans head to Kyle Field every season since 2006, the university shared.
Kyle Field, which has a capacity of 102,733, is the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and fourth-largest in the nation.
“The loyal support of the 12th Man has made Kyle Field one of the most intimidating road venues and given the Aggies a distinct home field advantage since 1905,” the university’s website reads.
College football tickets seem to be on the rise this season in particular. StubHub weighed-in on the increase in ticket sales, telling Axios that this season’s sales are “through the roof,” with an increase of 50% in sales compared to last season.
The rise in sales could be amid the many changes in college football, including the new realignment in 2024.
Last Updated on August 24, 2023
Leave a Reply