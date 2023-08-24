Teas A&M football season ticket sales are at an all-time high.

According to Texas A&M University, football season tickets sold out for the 2023 campaign, with 93,000 tickets sold. This is a record for Kyle Field, which was developed in 2015, the athletics department said. The sales also included a record number of 39,000 student sports passes, which includes guests season tickets.

SEASON TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT. The nearly record 93,000 total season tickets purchased includes a record number of 39,000 Student Sports Passes, ensuring the nation's largest student section will be sold out this season. 🔗https://t.co/HkWSg2QlTK | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/VpMeBqBFXn — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 23, 2023

Those who were unable to snag season tickets still have a chance to see A&M play this season; single game tickets and flex packs are available for purchase.

The spike in interest doesn’t come as a total surprise, as Texas A&M has led the SEC in home attendance five teams since it joined the league, and more than a half-million fans head to Kyle Field every season since 2006, the university shared.

Kyle Field, which has a capacity of 102,733, is the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and fourth-largest in the nation.

“The loyal support of the 12th Man has made Kyle Field one of the most intimidating road venues and given the Aggies a distinct home field advantage since 1905,” the university’s website reads.

College football tickets seem to be on the rise this season in particular. StubHub weighed-in on the increase in ticket sales, telling Axios that this season’s sales are “through the roof,” with an increase of 50% in sales compared to last season.

The rise in sales could be amid the many changes in college football, including the new realignment in 2024.

Last Updated on August 24, 2023