Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel The Notebook, which proved achievement with a-2004-film adaptation, as well, featuring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles, is coming to Broadway next spring. Making its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2022’s fall, the new musical bears credits of Ingrid Michaelson for music and lyrics, Bekah Brunstetter for the book, and Michael Greif along with Schele Williams for direction.

Based on the original fiction, the show will begin previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 6, 2024, with an opening night on March 14. While casting is going to be announced at a later date, tickets will go on general sale on September 26.

As many recall from the hit film, The Notebook centers around Allie and Noah who are from different walks of life, yet fall in love and stick together despite many obstacles they face.

Michaelson, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter, has posted an announcement about the upcoming musical on her Instagram account, unveiling the dates along with her excitement.

“Musical theater has always been in my bones. But to be able to create a musical with @funstetter (Bekah Brunstetter) as my copilot, @carmiedean (Carmel Dean) as my musical guide and #MichaelGreif and @schelewilliams directing has been an adventure I never knew I could have. And many more amazing humans! I hope to see you at the theater. I’ll be the one clapping the loudest, laughing the loudest, and probably crying the loudest,” she wrote.

Michaelson previously scored Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” series and earned an Emmy Award-nominee for Best Original Song (“Build It Up” from Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere”). She made her on-stage Broadway debut as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017.

Other core creative members of the show, playwright Bekah Brunstetter, director Michael Greif and Schele Williams, have signed into the projects including NBC’s “This Is Us”, Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen” and Broadway revival of “The Wiz”, respectively. The choreography of The Notebook is helmed by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The highly anticipated show will be produced by Kevin McCollum (“Six,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) and Kurt Deutsch, an executive at Warner Music Group.

Last Updated on August 7, 2023