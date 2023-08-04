For the first time in over 20 years of playing home games at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have announced that there is a waiting list for season tickets at their venue. The announcement comes amid rising excitement for the franchise, which has been projected as a contender to win the NFC North, which would bring with it a home playoff game.

Let’s get ready to Defend the Den❕ See you soon, #OnePride https://t.co/L2sn0wo3rc — Ford Field (@fordfield) August 3, 2023

Lions president Ron Wood shared the news Thursday during an interview with a local radio station, sharing that all season tickets are sold out for the upcoming season – which hasn’t happened during the club’s tenure at Ford Field, where they have been playing since 2002. They also haven’t won their division or hosted a playoff game at the venue. The last home playoff game for Detroit was in January 1993, when the franchise played its home games at the Pontiac Silverdome.

“We can’t wait for the home field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season,” Wood said in a statement following the announcement, per The Detroit News.

Detroit went 9-8 last season, including an 8-2 finish to the season that helped build the excitement that clearly carried in to the new campaign. The club also sold tickets to training camp sessions for the first time in its history this summer, with those selling out within hours, according to the organization.

The NFC North is considered fairly wide open this season, fueling hope for the Lions to earn their first division crown and home playoff game in 30 years. The departure of longtime Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has left prognosticators assuming that there will be a drop-off for the organization that has claimed the majority of the division titles in recent years, and the loss of longtime stalwarts like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks has soured many on the potential of 2022 division winner Minnesota staging a repeat.

According to oddsmakers, Detroit is the favorite (+150) to win the division, followed by the Minnesota Vikings (+270), Green Bay Packers (+310) and Chicago Bears (+475).

Clearly, preseason odds and in-season realities are very different things, but the news has clearly given Detroit fans hope for a new day in the motor city, and the ticket demand seems to reflect that. Detroit opens its season on the road with a contest against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, with their home opener ten days later on September 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Last Updated on August 4, 2023