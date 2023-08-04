Monty Python fans rejoice! The hilarious musical ‘Spamalot,’ based on the iconic 1975 comedy ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail,’ is making a triumphant return to Broadway. The news broke recently, with reports stating that the production will grace the stage at the St. James Theatre in New York City, starting from October 31, and the opening night is scheduled for November 16.

Just announced: #BroadwayCenterStage Monty Python’s Spamalot is going to BROADWAY! Following a record-breaking, sold-out run in May 2023, the Tony-winning Best Musical returns to Broadway for the first time ever starting Oct. 31 in the St. James Theatre.https://t.co/jvVEINwxeX pic.twitter.com/KR93VY2il3 — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) August 2, 2023

The musical, affectionately referred to as “lovingly ripped off from” the original British comedy movie, is a collaborative masterpiece written by Monty Python member Eric Idle, who also penned the lyrics and book for the show. It first charmed audiences on Broadway back in 2005, winning three Tony Awards, including best musical, best direction of a musical, and best featured actress in a musical. The show closed in 2009, but now, after 14 years, it’s making a highly anticipated comeback.

“I’m thrilled to see Spamalot back on Broadway,” expressed Eric Idle in a statement. “More than ever, it seems we need a good laugh, and it’s inspiring to see audiences still embracing this, the most happy of shows I have ever worked on.”

The musical, which humorously parodies the legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, had a limited revival run at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., from May 12 to 21 earlier this year.

The cast for the Broadway revival has yet to be announced, but fans are eagerly awaiting the news. Eric Idle reassured on Twitter that casting announcements will be revealed soon, keeping the excitement alive.

“As we near the almost 20th anniversary of the original production, it is a great honor to restore Spamalot’s place on Broadway for fans who have longed for its return and for new audiences to meet the Knights of the Round Table for the first time,” said Jeffrey Finn, the artistic director of the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage series and an executive producer on the Spamalot revival.

For those those eager to secure their spot at this hilarious Broadway spectacle, pre-sale tickets will be available starting August 8, and tickets will go on sale to the public at large on August 9. So mark your calendars, grab your coconuts, and get ready for a side-splitting journey with the Lady of the Lake, King Arthur, and the Knights Who Say Ni, because the laughs are about to hit the stage once again!

Last Updated on August 4, 2023