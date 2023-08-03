Now, it is time for setting our watches and noting down the dates of Danny DeVito’s upcoming play. In March, he was announced to perform in Theresa Rebeck’s play I Need That, alongside his daughter Lucy DeVito and Ray Anthony Thomas with a limited engagement. Not long ago, the play set Broadway opening date, with previews beginning on October 13 at the American Airlines Theatre, and an official opening on November 2. It will run through December 23, and those who want to give it a chance can check tickets via the links below.

The last play Danny DeVito appeared on the stages of the Great White Way was the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price in 2017, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor.

The upcoming new comedy centers around Sam (Danny DeVito) who prefers the safety of his house to getting out, and keeps many things in his living space until one day when he receives a notice from the government, leaving him to clean up his property unless he wants to face eviction.

Daughter Lucy DeVito portrays Sam’s daughter in the play. The actress previously starred alongside her mother in the off-Broadway play Love, Loss, and What I Wore, as well as taking roles in films including Leaves of Grass, The Comedian, and 2023 production The Secret Art of Human Flight among others. I Need That is going to mark her Broadway debut.

Directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the show will be the second play of Rebeck’s on Broadway he helms after the 2018 play Bernhardt/Hamlet. Rebeck was honored with the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for an American playwright in mid-career in 2010.

The design team for I Need That includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), and Fitz Patton (Sound and Original Music).

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at ScoreBig

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on August 3, 2023