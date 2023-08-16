Tori Kelly is back — and healthy — to tour again.

The pop singer was hospitalized last month after she collapsed due to blood clots in her lungs and legs, People reported. She spent more than a week at Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to recover.

Now, she’s ready to hit the road, noting on social media, “it’s been too long!”

it’s been too long! the #takecontroltour is here ♡ visit https://t.co/lHuz2T8h59 for early access to tickets at 9AM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fAsizja2rz — tori kelly (@torikelly) August 15, 2023

The nine-date U.S. tour is set to kick-off in Toronto, Ontario on Sep. 10, followed by gigs in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago. She’ll play shows in Denver and San Francisco towards the end of the month before wrapping-up in Los Angeles for a two-night set on

Sep. 25 and 26.

News of the tour follows Kelly’s EP Tori, which just dropped on July 28. The EP, which features tracks “Missin U” and “Cut,” follows her 2019 LP Inspired by True Events and 2020 holiday record, A Tori Kelly Christmas.

Find Kelly’s full list of tour dates and ticket links below.

Tori Kelly tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Tori Kelly tickets at ScoreBig

Tori Kelly tickets at SeatGeek

Tori Kelly tickets at StubHub

Tori Kelly tickets at Ticket Club

Tori Kelly tickets at Vivid Seats

Sept. 10 — Toronto, ON | Axis Club

Sept. 11 — New York, NY | Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 13 — Boston, MA | Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 17 — Atlanta, GA | The Loft

Sept. 18 — Chicago, IL | Lincoln Hall

Sept. 21 — Denver, CO | Ophelia’s

Sept. 24 — San Francisco, CA | The Independent

Sept. 25 — Los Angeles, CA | Troubador

Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, CA | The Roxy



Last Updated on August 16, 2023