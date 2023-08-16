Tori Kelly is back — and healthy — to tour again.
The pop singer was hospitalized last month after she collapsed due to blood clots in her lungs and legs, People reported. She spent more than a week at Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to recover.
Now, she’s ready to hit the road, noting on social media, “it’s been too long!”
The nine-date U.S. tour is set to kick-off in Toronto, Ontario on Sep. 10, followed by gigs in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago. She’ll play shows in Denver and San Francisco towards the end of the month before wrapping-up in Los Angeles for a two-night set on
Sep. 25 and 26.
News of the tour follows Kelly’s EP Tori, which just dropped on July 28. The EP, which features tracks “Missin U” and “Cut,” follows her 2019 LP Inspired by True Events and 2020 holiday record, A Tori Kelly Christmas.
Find Kelly’s full list of tour dates and ticket links below.
Tori Kelly ‘The Take Control’ Tour Dates
Sept. 10 — Toronto, ON | Axis Club
Sept. 11 — New York, NY | Bowery Ballroom
Sept. 13 — Boston, MA | Brighton Music Hall
Sept. 17 — Atlanta, GA | The Loft
Sept. 18 — Chicago, IL | Lincoln Hall
Sept. 21 — Denver, CO | Ophelia’s
Sept. 24 — San Francisco, CA | The Independent
Sept. 25 — Los Angeles, CA | Troubador
Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, CA | The Roxy
