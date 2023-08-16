Broadway fans: This is the best BOGO deal of the summer.
Broadway Week is returning this September with a special two-for-one ticket deal for 24 different shows. The 2023 edition of the deal lasts two weeks, running from Sept. 4 through 17.
These include tickets to some of the most highly-anticipated shows of the summer like “Back to the Future: The Musical” and “& Juliet,” as well as pricey fan-favorites “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and “Wicked.”
While Broadway Week tickets are intended for producers to sell not-so-favorite viewing areas — like the balcony, the mezzanine, and side areas — ticket upgrades will also be up-for-grabs for anyone willing to spend a little more money for a better seat at $125.
See the full list of participating Broadway shows below:
Broadway Week Participating Shows
& Juliet
Aladdin
A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical
Back to the Future: The Musical
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
The Cottage
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Here Lies Love
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Kimberly Akimbo
The Lion King
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Once Upon a One More Time
Purlie Victorious
Six: The Musical
The Shark is Broken
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Wicked
Broadway Ticket Links
Broadway tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Broadway tickets at ScoreBig
Broadway tickets at SeatGeek
Broadway tickets at StubHub
Broadway tickets at Ticket Club
Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats
Last Updated on August 16, 2023
Leave a Reply