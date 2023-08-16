Broadway fans: This is the best BOGO deal of the summer.

Broadway Week is returning this September with a special two-for-one ticket deal for 24 different shows. The 2023 edition of the deal lasts two weeks, running from Sept. 4 through 17.

These include tickets to some of the most highly-anticipated shows of the summer like “Back to the Future: The Musical” and “& Juliet,” as well as pricey fan-favorites “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and “Wicked.”

While Broadway Week tickets are intended for producers to sell not-so-favorite viewing areas — like the balcony, the mezzanine, and side areas — ticket upgrades will also be up-for-grabs for anyone willing to spend a little more money for a better seat at $125.

See the full list of participating Broadway shows below:

Broadway Week Participating Shows

& Juliet

Aladdin

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

The Cottage

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here Lies Love

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Once Upon a One More Time

Purlie Victorious

Six: The Musical

The Shark is Broken

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Wicked

Last Updated on August 16, 2023